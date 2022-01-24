Before stepping onto the Carleton campus Friday morning to deliver the convocation address in Skinner Chapel, conspiracy theory expert Joseph Uscinski was live on Detroit's National Public Radio discussing a parody conspiracy theory positing that birds aren't real.
Just another day at work for Uscinski, who has been polling Americans about their beliefs in conspiracy theories for the last decade.
A New Hampshire native, Uscinski earned his B.A. from Plymouth State University, his M.A. from the University of New Hampshire, and his Ph.D. from the University of Arizona.
No topic is too far-fetched for the professor in the University of Miami's political science department. Since he started his research into why conspiracy theories emerge and why people believe them, his research shows we're paying more attention to them now than we have in the past.
"It's tough to make people give up a conspiracy theory that they care about, just like it's tough to make somebody switch a religion or change a political party or switch positions on an issue that they care deeply about," Uscinski said.
But why does it seem there are more conspiracy theories circulating now than ever before? Is it the internet? Is it the polarized political landscape? Did political leaders have a role in popularizing multiple theories?
Uscinski said his research finds that it's not clear that conspiracy theories are going up over time; it's just that more and more attention is being paid to this topic by more mainstream news media outlets. He counted off five to seven media powerhouses with reporters assigned to exclusively cover conspiracy theories.
"In 2020, I did 270 interviews with major news organizations about conspiracy theories," he told the Carleton audience. "This is a topic the media has decided to care about, because it always makes headlines."
He cautioned that, just because more Americans are paying attention to this topic, doesn't necessarily mean they believe more.
Uscinski's lecture with visuals projected on a big screen behind him included ongoing research he's conducted about American's fascination with the John F. Kennedy assassination. During the last 50 years, between 60% and 80% of Americans believed in some form of the JFK assassination conspiracy theory.
"That's a lot of people," he said.
He said other conspiracy theories he's surveyed Americans about include fake news, QAnon, voter fraud, aliens and a false flag.
Uscinski said, after analyzing his data, he had a few ideas for solutions each of us can adopt to minimize the harmful effects of conspiracy theory belief.
"We can try to push back against bad ideas," he said, "and understand the real problem. We can disagree about what to do without believing in conspiracy theories. We can stick to factual claims without trafficking in heated rhetoric."
Uscinski, who has received death threats during his speaking engagements, also laid part of the blame on today's political leaders, those on both sides of the aisle.
"Leaders matter, and labels matter," he said.
And remember, it's the losers who complain while the winners are content.
"We're always looking for something to blame," he said.