For Trish and John Shierts, of Forest Township, each day begins with dusting off their vehicles and household items.
The Shierts live on a gravel road north of Lake Mazaska that receives only limited maintenance. When they first moved to the location, traffic was often little more than five to 10 cars per day. Now that a number of county roads in the area have been paved, their little gravel road makes for a convenient shortcut for boaters and fishers looking to access one of the area’s numerous lakes.
The Shierts have tried tirelessly to bring the issue to the attention of local and county officials, to little avail. The sheriff agreed to put up road sign advising motorists to slow down to just 15 mph at the bend outside the Shierts’ residence, but few motorists abide by the recommendation.
The dusty gravel road that runs past the Shierts’ residence is part of Rice County’s approximately 520-mile network of local township roads. But even as township boards have significant influence with regard to the prioritization of local road projects and other important issues, elections for the boards generally attract only scant attention and meager voter turnout. For those who vote, keeping taxes low and maintaining fiscal responsibility tend to be the highest priority.
As a result, many townships find themselves cash-strapped and unable to afford the cost of anything more than maintaining gravel roads. Usually, when significant improvements are made to a stretch of township roads, the cost is funded at least in part by additional assessments added to the tax bill of those who directly benefit from the project.
“We’re averaging over $1 million a mile to reconstruct an existing road and bring it up to county standards,” said Rice County Engineer Dennis Luebbe. “For many townships, their entire budget is half a million, so where do they find that kind of money? It’s not something that most townships have the resources to do.”
Much of the maintenance budget for state and local highways is funded by Minnesota’s Highway Users Tax Distribution Fund, which collects more than $2.3 billion in revenues, primarily from gas, vehicle registration and vehicle purchase taxes. A majority of these funds goes to maintenance of the Minnesota State Highway system, with smaller portions carved out for county and local road budgets.
Approximately $425 million is available to be distributed amongst Minnesota’s 87 counties, with an additional $194 million allocated to cities with a population of more than 5,000, and $36 million allocated to aid townships across the state. Under Minnesota’s funding formula, localities with more road mileage and population enjoy a larger share of the funding.
Overall, Rice County received roughly $6.2 million to maintain its road system this year, according to Luebbe. An additional $339,420 has been allocated by the state to be distributed between Rice County’s 14 townships.
State funding provides a relatively small but critically important piece of the road budget for townships. It’s also a piece that Bridgewater Township would be putting at risk were it to incorporate itself as a city.
Small towns with populations less than 5,000 generally don’t have access to any of the funds from the state’s general fund. In 2015, the Minnesota Legislature allocated $12.5 million for a one-time “lights on” program to help these small towns access street repair funds. According to League of Minnesota Cities’ figures, the smallest of the cities received $5,100, while the largest got $62,000.
While Minnesotans may feel as if township roads don’t get the attention they need, Luebbe suggested they drive to Wisconsin or Iowa to gain a sense of perspective.