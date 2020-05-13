Hundreds of cars lined the streets surrounding Northfield Hospital and Clinics Wednesday afternoon as two fighter jets flew through the sky in recognition of the health care workers and other essential employees working in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NH+C Security Guard Cassie Spriggs was there with her family.
Spriggs sees firsthand the stress COVID-19 is having on patients and the nurses who serve them. She felt she had an obligation to attend to show health care workers that they were not alone in the battle to contain the virus.
“Doing this flyover is really good at raising hopes during this pandemic,” Spriggs said.
“Just knowing that we’re all in this together is really important.”
The aircraft flying the missions was a combination of F-16 Fighting Falcon and C-130 Hercules aircraft from the Minnesota National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth, and the 133rd Airlift Wing out of Fort Snelling in St. Paul, as well as from the Air Force Reserve’s 934th Airlift Wing.
The flights were the second and likely final part of a statewide effort to recognize health care workers, emergency responders, food industry and other essential workers throughout the state that have done their part to keep the state functioning during the stay-at-home order.
Northfield resident Vicki Isaacson was also on hand to show her support.
“It should make them feel good to see all this support,” she said of the health care workers.
Northfield Hospital and Clinics is set up to care for patients with COVID-19, with dedicated spaces separate from other patients. The organization has a dedicated Respiratory Clinic, plus separate spaces and protections in the hospital and Emergency Department, among other resources and precautions in place.
Tammy Hayes, NH+C chief nurse executive/Hospital and Long-Term Care Center administrator, said the health system has had to scale back normal operations as part of the COVID-19 response, resulting in temporary leaves of absence for some staff. That has impacted most departments.
She added COVID-19 has placed additional pressure on health care due to constant shifts in the pandemic and the added difficulty health care workers face from wearing personal protective equipment while caring for patients/residents; and workers’ concerns for their health and their family.
“Our team has done a wonderful job in response to all of the changes,” she said.
“To me, personally, as a veteran, the flyover means support from an organization that understands that to do your job, many times you have to make sacrifices,” she added. “It shows support by recognizing how health care workers are impacted by the pandemic.”