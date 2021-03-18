Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell exuded optimism, and praised city staff and residents for their resiliance during the now year-long pandemic during the annual State of the City address.
Pownell’s March 15 comments centered on the positive steps she said the city has taken over the previous 12 months to foster a diverse community. Her approximately hour-long address was virtual and broadcast on YouTube for a second year in a row due to COVID-19. However, despite the ongoing pandemic, she said she was optimistic that better times were ahead for Northfield, both economically and health-wise. The ceremony also included brief, taped conversations between Pownell and the leaders of various city departments.
“We will heal,” she said. “Our people are strong. Our community is strong.”
Racial equity, environmental work
In July 2020, the council adopted a racial equity plan, an initiative Pownell said is needed to “intentionally institutionalize” efforts to ensure a welcoming city.
“Institutional racism is something ingrained into many institutions in the United States,” she said.
To combat what she deems as continuing underrepresentation of non-white Northfielders and people with disabilities, the city hosted a Growing Local program from February to September 2020. The program brought together 15 Northfielders from groups considered not well-represented on city committees and boards. The program included six educational sessions intended to help them develop their leadership skills.
The city’s program coordinator, Beth Kallestad, noted Northfield received a Clean Energy Resources Team grant and is evaluating the possibility of installing solar panels in five city buildings. In 2020, light bulbs in public buildings were replaced with LEDs, and energy consumption audits took place. The city also partnered with the Rotary Club of Northfield to install two electric vehicle charging stations.
Northfield High School Senior Rahmah Abdulai was given the Human Rights Award to mark her work to advance human rights within the community. She joined the Black Student Union at Northfield High School, and participated in Say their Names Northfield, a group that has met weekly, something members say is needed to call attention to Black Americans who have been killed by police.
Pownell noted that Northfield sits on the land that once home to Wahpekute Indians, adding that was one reason why the council last year issued a land acknowledgement statement addressing the past.
Heritage Preservation Commission member Alice Thomas, who has served as a Planning Commission and Northfield Historical Society member, was named the Board and Commission Member Excellence winner. Accounting Supervisor Mary Grant received the Employee Excellence Award.
Throughout the ceremony, several Northfield fourth and fifth graders were recognized for taking part in the Mayor for a Day contest and shared their perspectives on how they would serve in the position along with the attributes they say are needed for public officials.
Economic development
Pownell, who also serves on the Economic Development Authority, noted the EDA last year approved an e-commerce grant program to accommodate the increased number of organizations operating only online. Also, Northfield received approximately $1.5 million through last year’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act and distributed $500,000 in business and nonprofit grants, $145,000 to the Community Action Center and $75,000 for the Chamber of Commerce. The Housing and Redevelopment Authority provided more than $50,000 in emergency housing needs for those impacted by the pandemic.
Pownell noted the numerous development projects underway, including the expansion of All-Flex Circuits from 25,000 to 40,000 square feet, a project creating 35-40 new jobs; the construction of the 79-unit Fifth Street Lofts; and a number of other housing projects.
Northfield Public Library
Following the onset of the pandemic, Northfield Public Library undertook community initiatives with nonprofits, relied more on remote programming, increased its selection of audio books and e-books, boosted Wi-Fi connections outside the building, and suspended library fines for months. Pownell spoke of the virtual Hispanic Heritage Month activities, unveiling of public art, and the City Council’s recent codification of the 1% of the arts funding for construction projects.
“It’s been a robust year,” Pownell said.
Northfield Police Department
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott said after canceling the annual Night to Unite activities due to the pandemic, the department partnered with the Community Action Center of Northfield and Healthy Community Initiative to collect more than 2,500 pounds of food and approximately $2,600 for the CAC Food Shelf in recognition of the demand the organization has faced over the previous 12 months.