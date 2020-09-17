Jessi Labenski knew she wanted to help.
Seeing the local need to support nonprofits during COVID-19 and the devastation in south Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police Department custody, Labenski, a Christian, said her faith compels her to help those in need. So she organized a drive-in concert that drew more than 100 people to the Bethel Lutheran Church parking lot Sunday.
The fundraiser raised $3,387 which was evenly split between the Northfield Community Action Center and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in south Minneapolis. The approximately 90-minute concert featured 10 performers, some performing multiple songs.
Labenski also performed as part of a band that played a tribute to Black artists with five songs, two being “Higher Ground,” by Stevie Wonder and “One Love,” by Bob Marley.
Prior to the concert, Labenski believes that many Northfielders felt powerless due to the pandemic and a little distant from the Minneapolis protests and riots but concerned about perceived systemic racism and police brutality.
“I really am an empathetic person, and when we see people struggling as Christians, it’s our duty to show our support, lend a hand, because that’s what Jesus would do if he saw injustice,” Labenski said.
‘It went great’
Due to the pandemic, no food was provided and cars were parked to ensure everyone was socially distanced. Blue T-shirts, with the words “Bethelstock 2020,” were sold to benefit the CAC and church.
“It went great,” Labenski said. “We had a little trouble with the sound at the start of it. Once we got going, people could hear it OK.”
The idea for the event was sparked by Labenski’s grandfather, who suggested the concert to combat a drastic reduction in in-person music following the onset of the pandemic. A Luther College student, Labenski was home and undergoing a pastoral internship at Bethel.
She connected with the church's Youth Ministry Director Barb Farmer, and organizers started planning the event in mid-August by meeting online. They placed advertisements explaining the concert and gauging public interest, and reached out to people who had previously performed at the church to see if they would like to do so again.
Longtime St. Olaf Choir Conductor and Bethel Lutheran member Anton Armstrong, who sang during the concert, said the event was successful in bringing people together, something he added is especially important during mass social distancing intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. To him, the event was part of the church’s ongoing mission to serve others. Holy Trinity also has a personal connection to Armstrong: One of his former students is the director of music at the church.
He spoke of the work of St. Olaf Orchestra Conductor Steve Amundson, who also sang during the concert. Amundson and three others, including Northfield High School Principal Joel Leer, performed as part of a quartet.
“It was a lot of humor, but nobody got up there and made a fool out of themselves,” Armstrong said.