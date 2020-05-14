Bridgewater Township successfully held the first election in Rice County of the coronavirus era on Tuesday, electing two new members to its Board of Supervisors.
In order to facilitate safe voting amid the pandemic, the election was conducted in a fully “drive thru” format. Residents entered the township hall parking lot at the south end, stopped by the first tent to sign the roster, and proceeded to the second tent to fill out the ballot.
The special election was necessitated by a referendum held in March. Then, township voters voted by an overwhelming margin to increase the number of board Supervisors from three to five, becoming the first Rice County township with an expanded board.
Bridgewater is one of Rice County’s most populated townships and its government has become increasingly active. With more supervisors on the Board, proponents of the measure reasoned that governing responsibilities could be spread out more smoothly. Bridgewater Township conducts its own planning, has taken an active role in stormwater management and earlier this year decided not to incorporate, a move that had neighboring Northfield and Dundas on edge.
On Tuesday, Thomas Hart and Tracy Jonkman were elected to fill the newly created positions. If they want to stay on the Board, they’ll need to start their re-election campaigns soon, as both positions will be on the ballot again in March.
While township elections are often uncontested, both positions attracted multiple candidates, showcasing increased voter interest in township government. Jonkman fended off Mary Franz and Nathan Menge, while Hart defeated Brad Phfaning, who previously served as township treasurer.
Jonkman is somewhat of a newcomer to the area, having moved to Bridgewater seven years ago. With her husband, Nate Watters, she started Keepsake Cidery, producing high quality ciders from an on-site organic apple orchard.
Jonkman also works as an emergency medical physician and is raising two children, Tristen and Fiona. She said that she decided to step forward for the position because she wants to give back to the community she intends to make her long term home.
“We are really invested in Bridgewater Township, and we want to see it thrive long into the future,” Jonkman said.
A U.S. Army veteran, Hart has called Bridgewater Township Home for 32 years. With his wife Kathy, he’s raised two children locally and worked at Land O’Lakes for 27 years, before taking a job with Cabela’s in Owatonna.
A former election judge in the township and an active member of Northfield American Legion Post 84, Hart has long been involved in the community. On the Board, he said that he hopes to be a strong representative for township residents at a time of transition and turmoil.
“I’m going to do my best to learn the ins and outs of my position,” he said. “I’ll do my best to follow the wishes of the constituents who voted for me.”