Alone at Christmas? That’s no reason to be lonely: The Joan and Jim Spaulding family cordially invite you to join them for dinner at the HideAway Coffeehouse and Winebar, 421 Division St. Turkey, ham and hospitality are all on the menu from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 25. “It’s the whole nine yards; turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberries, bread, vegetables and Christmas cookies,” said Joan Spaulding, who has owned the restaurant with her husband for the past 16 years.
They have served up a complimentary Christmas dinner at their downtown Northfield site since 2013. “Our family discussed that it would be nice to do something for people on Christmas,” said Spaulding of the meal’s origins. “We celebrate together on Christmas Eve, so on Christmas Day we were just hanging out in our PJs and chilling.” These days, there’s not as much holiday relaxation time for the Spauldings and their six children. “It’s a very busy day for us,” Spaulding acknowledged.
On Christmas Eve morning, they gather to cook and prepare most of the Christmas Day food, taking the evening off for their family get-together at Joan’s brother’s house. “We come back on Christmas Day morning to heat up the food,” said Spaulding. “Jim and one or two of the boys are in the kitchen, prepping; we have a tiny little kitchen, but it’s amazing what we can pump out of there.”
In their first year, the Spauldings served 60 people; thereafter, numbers have hovered between 150 and 200. Last year, instead of closing up shop due to the pandemic, the Spauldings offered curbside pickup of meals—and served 450 people. “We had a line literally around the block and ran food to cars all afternoon,” said Spaulding.
This Saturday, they will provide both drive-up and indoor dining options. How do they possibly plan to have enough but not too much food available when no RSVPs are required? “I swear, it does feel like the loaves and fishes,” said Spaulding. “Last year we anticipated the numbers might be bigger because people were stuck at home, and this year is another question mark. “We are going to plan for that many again, but we just won’t know until it happens. Last year we ran out of ham at 350, but we had enough turkey to carry us all the way through.” Spaulding’s main message is this: Their meal is available not just to the needy but to anyone who might be alone at Christmas. “You need to feed the soul and heart as much as you need to feed the body,” said Spaulding.
While the Spauldings do receive “little pockets of help here and there” to assist with the cost of the meal—Brick Oven Bakery donates the rolls, for instance, and they welcome donations of Christmas cookies—the vast majority of the expense is covered by the Spauldings. “We see this as one of our charitable gifts to the community,” Spaulding said. Those who feel inclined to pay back for their holiday meal are invited to place money in a jar near the restaurant’s entrance. Funds collected are given to the local food shelf, Spaulding explained.
Employees are neither asked nor required to assist with the HideAway’s Christmas extravaganza, but last year one employee who was otherwise alone for the holiday joined the multiple Spaulding family members in their holly jolly task. Additional volunteers sometimes step forward, too, including Kathy and Jeff Holter. The Holters volunteered at the HideAway’s 2018 Christmas dinner and plan to return to help this weekend. “Joan gave us each a different job,” said Kathy Holter. “Jeff was a greeter at the door and told guests the menu options, and I had the best job of all; I got to sit with the people who were alone,” she continued. “It was so calming, and a happy atmosphere permeated the space—it was so nice, and I’m not sure what our jobs will be this year but it doesn’t matter. “The Spaulding family is amazing to do this.”
The Spauldings are simply seeking to “treat everybody as you would treat a best friend or family member,” which is why they are dedicated to spending their own Christmas Day serving up free food and fellowship to others. “Most people who come could afford their own dinners,” said Spaulding, “but this is about fellowship and making sure no one spends Christmas alone.”
The HideAway Coffeehouse & Winebar, 421 Division St., Northfield, offers a free Christmas dinner from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25. Drive-through pickup or indoor dining are both available.