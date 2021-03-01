Robert Scholz’s tenure as a St. Olaf College music professor began in 1968, a time when the U.S. was in the grips of the Vietnam War, a conflict that would cost thousands of lives and cause a cultural shift some say permanently changed both Vietnam and the United States.
Four years later, as the war continued, Scholz composed “War Requiem,” a clear choral/orchestral work that also served as an anti-war piece, signifying what those around him say he will be forever remembered for: His music, commitment to peace and justice, and love for his fellow man.
Scholz, music professor emeritus at St. Olaf College, died Feb. 21 at age 81 of Parkinson’s disease.
‘He was my musical godfather’
St. Olaf Choir Conductor Anton Armstrong began his association with Scholz as an 18-year-old college student in 1974.The young artist would come to his teacher with questions, ideas and the understanding that Scholz possessed a talent for music and for caring for those he taught.
Armstrong still can’t recall another St. Olaf faculty member who attended as many recitals.
One instance of Scholz’s kindness still stands out to Armstrong. A sophomore at the time, Armstrong received word that, due to financial problems his family was facing following the closing of a company his father worked for, he would likely have to leave school once the semester ended.
Scholz, who Armstrong calls “perceptive” could tell the then-student was upset, found out the challenges he was facing and reached out to the school’s financial aid office to ask them to help Armstrong without burdening him with loans. The effort proved successful.
Later, Scholz referred Armstrong for a choir position at Calvin College in Michigan.
“He was my musical godfather,” Armstrong said.
“He was a man with a passion and he was a man who sought justice.”
Armstrong, who also considers Scholz to be “a gifted composer,” expects his compositions to live on and continue, along with the professional legacy and lives he touched at St. Olaf.
“I’m a better musician, and more importantly I’m a better man,” Armstrong said of Scholz lasting impact.
Scholz’s musicianship a lifelong passion
Born in November 1939 in Chicago, Scholz began taking piano lessons as a child and started learning the organ in high school. He eventually moved to Minnesota to begin studying at St. Olaf.
While at St. Olaf, Scholz was a tenor in the college's choir under Olaf Christiansen and earned a bachelor's magna cum laude with a music education major in 1961. Following his graduation, Scholz began work on a master’s degree at the University of Illinois followed by teaching for two years at Campbell College in southeastern North Carolina. Following that, he started his doctoral studies in choral conducting at the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign.
“Bob Scholz never gave in to the pressure of choosing between being a caring teacher or an excellent choral conductor; he achieved choral excellence by caring always about the whole lives of his students,” reads his obituary states. “Bless him for that.”
Scholz legacy stretches for decades in Northfield
Scholz started his 37-year tenure at St. Olaf College in 1968. Initially the director of the Campus Choir, Scholz formed the first-year male ensemble Viking Chorus in 1972, later becoming the director of the Chapel Choir.
With the Chapel Choir, he presented what is considered a major choral-orchestral work every spring, with work such as German Composer Johannes Brahms’ “Requiem,” Johann Sebastian Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion,” and Felix Mendelssohn’s “Elijah.”
Both ensembles reportedly performed regularly at Sunday morning services in Boe Chapel and throughout the academic year. In addition to directing two choirs, Scholz also taught voice lessons, choral conducting, and choral literature. He is seen as having played a major role in planning the annual Christmas Festival and spent much time proofreading and editing event programs, work he continued even after his retirement. Scholz was a founding director of the Male Chorus Festival in Minnesota. Considered a prolific composer and arranger, numerous Scholz works continue to be performed at St. Olaf and across the U.S.
Considered a man of strong faith, Robert and his wife Cora were members of St. John’s Lutheran Church after moving to Northfield. They continued to consistently attending services even as Scholz’s Parkinson’s progressed.
Scholz started Northfield Chorale in the 1980s and served on the American Choral Directors Association of Minnesota.
“Dr. Bob, as he was affectionately called by his students, was considered a pastoral figure in the music department by both students and faculty,” his obituary stated. “Over the course of his tenure, he touched the lives of many thousands of students. His light and clear tenor voice was a fixture in the hallways of the Christiansen Hall of Music, and many of his students went on to become members of the St. Olaf Choir and music teachers in their own right.”
Perhaps the most enduring part of Scholz’s legacy to Armstrong will be the way he welcomed him and his extended family into their homes when they would visit Northfield. To Armstrong, his friend’s life wouldn’t have been complete without his wife Cora. The couple raised five children and have seven grandchildren.
“She has been an incredible caretaker,” Armstrong said.
Thoughtful, caring friend
St. John’s Director of Worship Nathan Proctor, who attended St. Olaf as a church music major from 2002-06, participated in the college’s annual Christmas festivals at the end of Scholz’s career. A group of people involved in the choir program, including Proctor, would often have dinner at Scholz’s home Thursday nights. Scholz would always thank others and appreciated conversations with his former students centering around life and the music he was studying.
Proctor, who visited Scholz prior to the pandemic, recall that “he was quiet, he was very thoughtful."
The Rev. Pam Fickenscher, senior pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church, described Scholz as having had “an enormous influence on so many people,” through his experience as a “gentle, deeply thoughtful director.” Though technically not a staff member, Scholz would occasionally direct the choir.
Fickenscher said Scholz “had a very gentle spirit and a good sense of humor,” an “incredible ear for excellence,” and the ability to constructively offer criticism.
“Bob meant a lot to us,” she said.