Despite ongoing uncertainty due to COVID-19, downtown Northfield retailer Vintage etc. is expected to host a community celebration next month to mark its five-year anniversary.
The event, co-led by Vintage etc. owner Jennifer Bailey and vendor Mary Laurel True, is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16 with a small parade in downtown Northfield starting at Vintage etc. while utilizing COVID-19 mitigation protocols. Hot chocolate will be served. Vintage etc. will offer some items for sale for $5, an homage to the anniversary. Mardi Gras beads will be available, as the celebration falls on Fat Tuesday.
Vintage etc., at 411 Division St. S, sells vintage goods, from household to clothing, jewelry, decor, vinyl LPs and stereos, art pieces, men’s and women’s items as well as garden-related items, mid-century modern, Victorian, books, games and other offerings. Organizers are looking for local musicians to perform during the activities and say if the event goes well, it could become an annual celebration.
“There’s something for everyone there,” True said.
Though the pandemic and associated business impacts haven’t ended — indoor capacity remains at 75% — Bailey said she hopes Vintage etc. remains open. Mask-wearing is required, and there remains limited occupancy.
Bailey opened Vintage etc. five years ago with other partners. The idea for the event was sparked as she continues to hold onto the business despite COVID-19 and the associated shutdowns and public apprehension to venture into stores.
“It’s a reason to celebrate,” she said of the anniversary.
True, who moved to Northfield six months ago, has since gotten to know Bailey well. True signed up to be a Vintage etc. vendor in early January and said she admires what the store offers.
“It’s really creative to find something that is so community life-filled in the midst of the winter and COVID,” True said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to celebrate life and celebrate businesses.”