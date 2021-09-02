The EMS staff of Northfield Hospital + Clinics are getting a new uniform - after 25 years in the same shirt.
Emergency Medical Services staff will now wear a grey polo shirt with the word “MEDIC” on the back and NH+C’s EMS logo on the front. This replaces the light-blue button-down shirt that has been EMS’ uniform since 1996.
The new uniform makes it easy to identify EMS staff as medical care providers among other first responders. That’s especially helpful at an emergency scene where first responders from multiple agencies are working side by side.
The new uniform is also more comfortable and versatile for staff, plus easier to launder and maintain. The blue dress shirts, with collar brass and pins, will still be available as a dress uniform for ceremonies and memorial occasions.
“I picked out our current uniform 25 years ago, so it’s nostalgic for me personally,” says EMS Chief Brian Edwards. “But it’s time for an update.”
EMS debuts the new uniform Thursday, Sept. 9 – the kickoff of Defeat of Jesse James Days, the traditional “Townie Night” first night of celebration.
NH+C’s EMS provides 24-hour emergency care and transportation to 284 square miles in parts of Rice, Dakota, Scott and Goodhue counties. Learn more at northfieldhospital.org/ems