Unable to open its cocktail room doors, Loon Liquor is instead donating its newest concoction to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The business on Monday donated 5 gallons of hand sanitizer made at the Northfield distillery to North Memorial Ambulance Service with the awareness that cleaning hands helps minimize the spread of the coronavirus and that in many instances people don’t have access to soap or are in a critical industry and need hand sanitizer products.
“It’s critical to public health, and right now there are a lot of folks in need, and right now we are trying to prioritize who needs it most,” said Loon Liquors CFO and co-founder Mark Schiller.
“We’re definitely putting the community over profit right now.”
North Memorial Ambulance Service will split up the 5 gallons of sanitizer and distribute it to each of their three locations — they have eight ambulances, four in Faribault, two in Waseca and two in New Prague. Many team members work throughout all three locations. Their goal is to use the sanitizer to spray in the back of the ambulances if they receive a patient who tests positive for COVID-19.
Loon Liquor will donate hand sanitizer on site, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The business plans to donate 6 ounces per person and is requesting people provide their own non-toxic containers.
“It means the world to us,” Schiller said of donating hand sanitizer. “There really aren’t appropriate words that I can put to this. It means the world to be able to be in a position to help.”
During the making of the product, Loon Liquor employees reduced the alcohol content of the sanitizer from original levels of 90% to 95% to 80%. They added distilled water, hydrogen peroxide and glycerin, mixing it in tanks to the specific recipe. The process was completed Thursday, within 20 hours after the federal government gave its approval.
The donation comes as Loon Liquor faces plummeting cocktail room sales due to the pandemic, but curbside pickup and cocktail kits to go are keeping the business afloat.
North Memorial Health Director of Corporate Communications Katy Sullivan expressed gratitude for the donation.
“We appreciate the creativity that individuals and businesses are showing during this time,” she said.