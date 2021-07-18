Early predictions forecast a modest 2.6% increase in the city of Northfield's 2022 property tax levy.
That was the word from Northfield City Administrator Ben Martig during the July 13 Northfield City Council meeting.
Martig said the early projections are only estimates as the administrative staff and city council will continue budget talks throughout the summer. City department heads will work alongside the administrator to hammer out department budgets.
City staff and department heads develop initial requested budgets from May to August, and then the council will review department budgets into August and September. Staff will then adjust budgets as directed by the council and the process will move on from September into early December.
A public hearing is slated for Dec. 7, and afterward the council will votes to approve a final budget and set the final levy.
Martig said the net tax capacity in Northfield has grown an average of 6.3% per year in the last three years. There will be projected debt service payments increases in 2022. The increases in 2022 are projected to be $281,000. In 2023, there is a projected $52,100 debt decrease, but this does not include any 2022 projects, Martig said.
City projects
The debt assumptions include the following expenditures and projects:
• 2021 street project with bonds expected to be sold in August at what is anticipated to be a favorable rate
• Fifth Street bridge maintenance
• City plow truck investment paid for with equipment certificates
• Bluff View to be repaid with development assessments
Martig explained the city will utilize $177,600 cash in the Public Safety Facility Bond fund to pay the 2021 bond payments.
Sixty-two percent of the city’s general fund budget supports personnel services.
There will be a projected $540,000 increase for the year 2022 from the general fund only, Martig said.
City personnel forecast
This levy impact for personnel increases will be approximately 5.1%, and this includes an employer-contribution adjustments to medical premiums. This amount is approximately projected to be a $140,000 budget impact.
The budget assumptions do not allow for any new city positions.
The union contracts are open for 2022-24, and are assumed to be similar to the last contracts, Martig said.
Due to COVID-19, the last contracts were for one year only, and the salary step increases are projected to be a 2% to 2.5% increase. The base pay plan is adjusted to be a 3% increase for 2022 and 2023.
The employer contribution for police and fire for 2022 and 2023 is assumed to be about a 17.7% increase.
The benefits estimates are based on early assumptions of a 13% medical premium increase.
Martig said department heads are already working to develop budget requests for 2023.
Further budget discussions will take place during the August council work session with the administrative leadership.
Review for funding
The city council will review and make a list of city priorities and projects that make up the city’s strategic plan:
• Ice arena fixes, expansion or plans to build a new arena
• Liquor store site selection
• NCRC – Fifty North expansion
• Climate Action Plan
• Emerald Ash Borer
• Diversity Equity Inclusion
• Riverfront Enhancement
Other projects to be discussed:
• 429 bonding and special assessments
• Hwy. 246 turn lanes
• Ford Street extension
• Investing in a Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Services pumper truck
• How to best utilize American Rescue Plan Aid funds that will the city will receive.
2022 city utility rates
After the city completed a new utility rate study in 2018, it forecast rates for 10 years from 2019-2028.
In 2022, there will be no increases in the city’s garbage costs, a 1% increase in water, a 1.75% increase in wastewater, and a 5% increase in stormwater fees.
The wastewater rate study updated in 2021 offered no changes to rate adjustments from the prior rate study. There is a plan to review the water rate study in late 2021, and afterwards there will be a Water System Study adoption.
Budget work sessions
The City Council will discuss detailed department budgets for 2022-23 during its Aug. 10 work session.
The council will talk about the total roll-up budget and levy during the Sept. 7 council meeting and those talks may continue to the Sept. 14 work session.
Plans are in place for the council to formally approve the 2022 utility rate increases during the Sept. 21 council meeting. That's also when the preliminary levy will be discussed and approved by the council.