Northfielders will have the chance to view the annual Memorial Day address online Monday.
The service, forced to an online-only format to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to be available starting at 11 a.m. on the city’s YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/3e0emej.
The shortened ceremony will include a reading of the names of Northfield-area soldiers who served from May 1, 2019 to May 1, 2020. Keith Beckwith, VFW chaplain, will conduct an invocation and benediction. VFW commander Kevin Larson will then present an address.
Northfield American Legion Post 84 Commander Michelle Haas Bornick said despite the heavy ongoing toll COVID-19 is playing on the economic and mental well-being of Americans, it is still important to honor the lives of those who gave their lives in service to the U.S.
“That’s really the whole theme and premise of Memorial Day,” she said.
Bornick said despite the brief format of the presentation, she expects the ceremony will do a good job of remembering those who served and show how the city and other veterans organizations work hand-in-hand to honor veterans.
To Bornick, the ceremony is also a way for the public to come closer to getting back to normal as stay-at-home orders in Minnesota and across the country end.