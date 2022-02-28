Northfield High School’s formidable Knowledge Bowl troupe has already made history this season—and state competition still lies ahead.
At the Southeastern Service Cooperative’s regional competition last Thursday in Rochester, NHS’s four teams swept the top four slots among the 12 qualifying teams participating, with the highest scoring NHS team, Northfield Heliotrope, leaving the closest competitors from Winona and Rochester Mayo definitively in the dust.
In fact, Heliotrope’s total of 135.5 is the highest score in the state to date among the 2022 regional Knowledge Bowl events.
“It’s the first time in history that a single school has taken the top three spots at regions,” said Ellen Mucha, an NHS Knowledge Bowl coach for the past six years.
“And we were the state AA champions in 2021.”
On April 7 and 8, 15 NHS students representing teams Heliotrope, Frost Bite and Corn will test their mettle against other AA teams at the state Knowledge Bowl tourney, which is traditionally held at Cragun’s Resort, Brainerd. Northfield Smalt, the fourth-place regional finishers, will go along to serve as the pocket box operators within the competition rooms.
For the uninitiated, Knowledge Bowl is an activity that celebrates the cerebral. In a model somewhat akin to Jeopardy, groups of five must buzz in during competitions for the chance to respond to questions that cover the gamut from politics to mathematics to history to literature to science to pop culture and more.
Each competition begins with a 60-question, 50-minute written test and continues with five oral rounds consisting of 45 questions per round.
“It can definitely be hard to communicate to others why it’s fun,” said Nadia Kuxhausen Ralph, who shares 2022 captain duties with fellow senior teammates Collin Thomas-Green, Carter Lefkowitz and James Shuffelton.
“Knowledge Bowl can seem like a nerd activity.”
But to these Knowledge Bowl enthusiasts, the endeavor is an exciting team enterprise that fosters innate curiosity and builds esprit de corps.
At NHS, Knowledge Bowl is popular enough that the overall team is capped at 50 students—and there’s a waiting list.
“There’s a lot of camaraderie in this senior class because many of us have been doing Knowledge Bowl together since middle school,” said Lefkowitz, noting other grade levels are represented in the mix as well.
Mucha, who coaches along with NHS colleagues Katie Casson and Michelle Sonnega, credits the team’s success to several factors.
“The number one thing that sets them apart is they practice after school three times a week and on their own,” said Mucha.
“They’re not only brilliant but also hard-working. Late-night study sessions are not unusual for this group. There’s a great deal of curiosity among them and they always want to learn more.”
Another secret to the success of the NHS Knowledge Bowl program is that the individual teams aren’t necessarily comprised of “friend groups” but are instead chosen with a nod to balance.
“We base our teams on strengths and encourage them to learn to rely on each other,” said Mucha.
For instance, Thomas-Green says he is strongest with math and science questions, while Lefkowitz is better with questions pertaining to geography, history and political science.
Shuffelton specializes in math, American history and “a smattering of other random facts.”
Whatever the formula for team composition, one can’t argue with the success rate.
Still, NHS Knowledge Bowl keeps it fun, sometimes dressing for competitions in themes like “Tacky Tourist” or “Dress Your Best.” Their most commonly worn garment, though, is the maroon and gold Knowledge Bowl sweatshirt.
“And we sing the school song on the bus en route to competitions,” said Mucha.
Northfield Knowledge Bowl students also strive not to take themselves too seriously. They celebrate wins but laugh at their near-misses.
“There was a question that mentioned ‘Cosette’ so I knew the answer was ‘Les Miserables,’” said Kuxhausen Ralph of a point she earned for Northfield Heliotrope at regions.
But Lefkowitz had to shake his head and move on from a mistake made in the heat of the moment.
“I’ve taken German since seventh grade and I answered ‘Guten Abend’ instead of ‘Guten Morgen’ to a question that asked for ‘good morning’ in German,” said Lefkowitz with a laugh.
Because of the pandemic’s vagaries, none of the current NHS competitors has previously attended an in-person state Knowledge Bowl tournament. Although two teams qualified in 2020, that state meet was canceled, and in 2021, when NHS claimed the AA championship, the meet took place virtually.
“I’m excited for them to go to the state meet at Cragun’s,” said Mucha.
“It’s fabulous they get to experience this, and that we can take 20 students. Our administration is so supportive of Knowledge Bowl, and I’m a very proud coach.”
Southeast Region AA Knowledge Bowl results:
1st place, Northfield Heliotrope, 135.5 points
2nd place, Northfield Frost Bite, 118.5 points
3rd place, Northfield Corn, 114.0 points
4th place, Northfield Smalt, 114.0 points (tie-breaker determined place)
5th place, Winona 3, 110.0 points
6th place, Rochester Mayo White, 106.0 points
7th place, Rochester Mayo Gold, 105.0 points
8th place, Byron 1, 89.5 points
9th place, LaCrescent-Hokah 2, 87.5 points.
10th place, Pine Island 1, 84.5 point
11th place, LaCrescent-Hokah 1, 82.5 points
12 place, Red Wing 3, 78.0 points