With masks concealing most smiles for a while, oral health hasn’t been a top priority for every person over the past two years.
But that doesn’t mean your teeth don’t need continued attention. Regular dental checkups and disciplined oral health practices remain critical for a lifetime of confident grins and daily chow-downs.
“There are some patients we haven’t seen recently who we formerly saw every six months,” said Dr. Tyler Yahnke, one of five dentists at Professional Dental Group in Northfield. “It’s probably a small percentage of our patient population that has delayed appointments, but it’s happened, for sure.”
Putting off checkups, however, won’t make your dental concerns magically disappear; in fact, Yahnke and his colleagues have noticed that certain problems escalated as a direct result of the pandemic.
“With added stress, teeth clenching and grinding have definitely increased,” said Yahnke. “People have been cracking teeth, breaking fillings, even popping off crowns—and a lot of that seems to be stress-associated.”
Good thing, then, that other than an initial government-ordered 60-day shutdown between March and May of 2020, Minnesota’s dental professionals are on the job. They’re well equipped with personal protective equipment and ready to help patients relax into dental chairs while they fill all their needs—including any cavities. Yahnke affirms that dentists always use universal sanitary and safety precautions, though of course they have been even more attentive since COVID-19 reared its ugly head.
“The dental world is very effective at preventing the spread of viral illnesses,” said Yahnke, a University of Minnesota School of Dentistry graduate with a decade of dental experience to date.
Regular checkups, coupled with consistent brushing and flossing, are highly advisable for everyone, Yahnke confirms.
“And we see so many young people doing sports who bonk their teeth and end up with life-altering dental issues, so we recommend athletic mouth guards for kids who are active,” said Yahnke.
Night mouth guards, which can be purchased over-the-counter or customized for optimal fit at your dentist’s office, are also advocated for those who tend to clench and grind their pearly whites while sleeping. Delaying dental concerns for whatever reason is never the best way to go; dentists recommend time frames for addressing specific problems and do their best to accommodate patients for good reason.
“Some have thought, ‘I’m wearing a mask,’ so they wait longer than usual to fix a broken front tooth,” said Yahnke. “That’s maybe okay when it’s just a matter of cosmetic appearance, but if you put off having a cavity filled, it can decay further and you may need a bigger filling or even end up having a tooth pulled.”
That’s a gap you might just mind.
National Children’s Dental Health Month
With National Children’s Dental Health Month — otherwise known as February — on the horizon, area dentists like Yahnke and Dr. Christina Sorensen, one of three practitioners at Mankato Family Dental, are happy to offer tips to parents.
“We usually say parents should schedule an initial visit to the dentist when a child’s first few teeth start erupting,” said Sorensen, a 2018 graduate of the Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health. “We talk to parents about what they should or shouldn’t do to encourage children’s good oral health, like having them drink only water after wiping or brushing their teeth at night, and early visits help acclimate kids to the dental environment.”
Allowing bottles at bedtime? That’s one major no-no on which Sorensen and Yahnke firmly agree.
“Do not put babies to bed with bottles,” said Yahnke. “That can cause bottle decay in the mouth and will rot teeth very quickly. “And take pacifiers away by age two to avoid bite problems and shifting teeth.”
Proper nutrition is another way to keep kids grinning with pride.
“The big thing is limiting sugars and acids, and not eating too much bread-y, cracker-y food,” said Yahnke. “The more fruits, vegetables and lean proteins you consume, the better it is for your teeth and your overall health.”
Yahnke would love to abolish energy drinks, Mountain Dew and Sour Patch Kids candy from children’s diets, and Sorensen concurs.
“Fruit snacks are another big problem,” said Sorensen. “They are so commonly given to little kids, but they are really sticky and sugary, and often they’re eaten in the middle of the day when teeth aren’t brushed afterwards."
She suggests drinking water after eating such snacks, if brushing isn’t an immediate option, and reducing the overall frequency of snacking.
“If you’re constantly snacking, your teeth are exposed to a higher level of bacteria and sugars more often, whereas if you have set meal times, bacterial and sugar loads are reduced for a few hours,” Sorensen said.
Lest readers think dentists are all about Grinchy guidelines, consider that Yahnke’s dental group sets aside “Give Kids a Smile Day” in February to provide free dental care to families with young children who lack financial resources or adequate insurance to pay for certain dental procedures.
“If there is an issue, we try to get them in sometime during the month,” said Yahnke.
Sealants, which are a focus of the American Dental Association’s 2022 National Children’s Dental Health Month, might be one of the services provided.
“Sealants go on biting surfaces of permanent molars,” said Sorensen. “Kids get their first molars around six years old so we recommend sealants then, and another round when they get their second molars at about age 12.”
Sealants play an important role in reducing cavities, and Sorensen estimates that over 95% of kids now get them.
“And they last indefinitely,” said Sorensen. “For the most part, people have them into adulthood.”
Whatever the month, these dentists are all about helping patients put their best face forward — mask or not.
“We’re always thinking about smiling in dentistry,” said Yahnke, “and from a happiness standpoint in these stressful times, it’s important to keep smiling behind that mask. Try to enjoy life, keep yourself healthy and be nice to other people. Hopefully that will help all of us going forward.”