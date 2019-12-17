Northfield police have taken four reports of stolen catalytic converters across the city over the last month.
"These thefts were reported to have taken place between Nov. 23 and (Thursday), a press release states. "The victim vehicles have been heavy duty-style trucks and passenger vans. We are asking the public to be aware of suspicious vehicles or people around parking lots or car lots."
Anyone witnessing suspicious activity or who is a victim is advised to immediately report the incidence to Northfield police at 507-645-4475 or 911, depending on the circumstances.