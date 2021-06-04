It is said that the impact of someone can be measured by speaking to those who know the person.
For retiring Rice County Assessor Paul Knutson, positive personal and professional anecdotes portray him as someone who left an indelible mark during his five decades of public service.
As county assessor, Knutson, whose retirement took effect Friday, has been responsible for overseeing a department with a $1.5 million budget and 13 employees, a majority of whom value and classify all real estate in Rice County for tax purposes on an annual basis. Knutson also oversees geographic information systems and surveying and works with Rice County cities: Faribault, Northfield, Lonsdale, Dundas, Morristown, Nerstrand and Warsaw. His successor, Josh Schoen will assume the role beginning Monday. Knutson said he's been told his career as county assessor is considered the longest in Minnesota.
‘We are a people office’
Knutson said he is aware that many of the people who entered the Assessor’s Office during his career were upset over tax evaluations and property values. That realization made him cognizant of the need that every employee he hired be skilled in communicating with the public while helping them understand the intricacies of department operations. As property values have soared in Rice County in recent years, however, and housing remains scarce, Knutson has seen relatively few complaints. In his leading role, Knutson is tasked with communicating with the lawyers representing property owners who want their assessments changed.
“I don’t just mean my staff here, but we are a people office, we deal with the public,” Knutson noted. “And so we stress really good communications with the public. You’ll notice that everyone in here is nice. You could talk to everyone in here, just really nice and personable.”
“We’ve really done well with that,” he added of that approach to public service. “I don’t think you’ll find many people that would say they got poor service.”
Rice County Surveyor Mike Fangman, who was hired by Knutson in 2013, called him “very patient,” and a “great educator.” Fangman also recognized his boss as someone who encourages employees to be involved in professional organizations and to never believe they have learned everything about their work.
“He’s basically hired almost everyone that’s here, and his legacy is going to live on with the younger staff,” he noted.
Fangman says that the bonds Knutson has formed with communities across the county and his constant receptiveness to new information will leave a lasting impression.
“He’ll be missed beyond our department, that’s for sure,” Fangman said.
Lonsdale City Administrator Joel Erickson worked with Knutson on economic development matters. He said he always found the Assessor’s Office, especially Knutson, to be “very upfront” and “responsive.”
“A lot of institutional knowledge and an overall good guy, wish him the best of luck,” Erickson said.
Faribault Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen said Knutson's retirement is "going to be a loss." She has worked with him for approximately 20 years through her job at the city and previous positions with Rice County and the city of Northfield. She said he has brought to his position a combination of technical aptitude with a good sense of humor and personality.
"I wish him well," she said. "He deserves his retirement."
A southern Minnesota background
Born in Freeborn County, Knutson graduated in 1965 from Albert Lea High School and studied economics at the University of Minnesota. He embarked on a 24-year career in Freeborn County in 1971 at 23 years old, starting as an appraiser before transitioning to county assessor in 1981.
For three years following the Freeborn County role, he contracted with Steele County and the cities of Plymouth and Woodbury before being appointed as Rice County assessor in 1999 by the Rice County Board of Commissioners and the commissioner of revenue to serve the remainder of a four-year term. Since then, Knutson has served five terms and was reappointed to a sixth.
Knutson has seen industry changes over his five decades of service, one of the largest being the major increase in the number of property classifications. In the 1970s, there were considered four classifications: Residential, agriculture, commercial and other. Now, that number is 60 — each with different rates requiring extensive knowledge education.
Knutson lives in Bridgewater Township and plans to stay there in retirement. He enjoys boating, motorcycling and golf. However, his favorite activity is considered downhill skiing, and he has skied the Alps and Dolomites in Germany, Austria and Italy for 13 straight years. He just bought airline tickets for his 14th trip.
“73 year-olds can actually still go downhill,” he joked.
‘It felt right’
The last 14 months have felt strange for Knutson. Staff members have been gone during the pandemic, returning as COVID-19 cases waned and more people received vaccinations. That realization left Knutson hoping his successor — Schoen — will have a fresh start as Rice County moves out of the pandemic.
“I’m 73 years old,” Knutson said of his decision to retire. “You know what, it felt right.”
Even with that belief, he admits that the job he has left an indelible mark on in Rice County has also left a strong imprint on him.
“I miss it now,” he noted of his position one day before his retirement. “I don’t want to call them dreams or whatever, I wake up thinking, ‘Oh man, am I making a mistake?’ or, ‘Am I doing the right thing.?’ But it’s the right thing.”