Northfield officials hope to take a more proactive approach in rooting out invasive weeds and trees in the future.
The City Council on Tuesday night had a first reading of proposed amendments to the long-standing noxious weed ordinance. The proposed ordinance change, if approved, would likely not go into effect until at least late March.
The city already abides by a state invasive species list, for which the Department of Agriculture serves as the lead entity. The proposed changes to the city ordinance allows Northfield to go beyond that list if it has a species of concern in the community not included on the state list.
City officials said the change creates a process for the City Council to prohibit invasive plants and establish a publicly accessible list of prohibited plants, allowing for a clear enforcement process.
One of the reasons for the change is to limit the spread of the invasive Amur Cork Tree in Northfield. Amur Cork is described as a relatively new invasive plant that's prohibited under Wisconsin’s invasive species law but not in Minnesota. The tree has become aggressively invasive in eastern states and is known for taking over forests. Right now, officials say there are few in Northfield, but the hope is to prevent their spreading. Once the trees multiply, happens, they tend to block out in-demand plants and trees, causing problems habitat-wise and food-wise.
“It’s relatively easy to take care of at this point in time, and so we are trying to be proactive,” said Program Coordinator Beth Kallestad.
“It’s always cheaper to manage something, to stop it from becoming a problem in the first place.”
Although there are several Amur Cork trees on city property, Kallestad said she doesn't think removal will pose a widespread community issue and is open to answering public questions. Enforcement is expected to take place after complaints are filed.
Councilor Erica Zweifel, an Environmental Quality Commission member, noted placing Amur Cork trees on the prohibited list has been a year-long process at the EQC, adding by removing the trees in the community, the city can alleviate similar problems posed by buckthorn trees, another invasive tree that has a more significant presence in the city.
Fellow Councilor Suzie Nakasian requested staff place a list of prohibited trees in the newspaper around Arbor Day for awareness purposes.