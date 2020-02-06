Growing up, Sarah Spaulding would accompany her father on Sunday mornings as he opened The James Gang in downtown Northfield. Her first working memories are at 8 years old, helping her father at the store, which the family owned and operated until 2008. The family purchased The Hideaway Coffee House and Wine Bar in 2006, and Spaulding continued her contributions to the coffee dynasty into high school.
As she grew older, she realized she wanted to return to Northfield after college, and start her own business, and she's done it now, establishing her own The Hideaway Vault location in a space shared with the newly opened Heritage Bank.
“We used to have the old time, big cash register, and so it would be 8-year-old me trying to peek over the cash register,” she said. “And it’s been kind of cool with this location, because I’ve had people who used to see me down there, come in here."
A Northfield High School graduate, Spaulding, 24, attended the College of St. Benedict and graduated in 2018 with a communications degree and a minor in entrepreneurial studies.
“I knew I would end up back here at one point of my life,” she said. “I’ve always been part of the business, and I’ve loved being part of the business, so this opportunity came up with Ken at Heritage Bank, and it was too good to pass up. I’ve always thought about taking over The Hideaway, but to have this on a different level and be in a different location, it’s really cool, a different opportunity.”
The process to open the store began in fall 2017 when the Spaulding family met with Heritage Bank owners Ken Organ and Erick Organ to discuss the possibility of opening the coffee shop in the bank, a model used by other banks throughout the state.
Spaulding’s location on Hwy. 3 has features the downtown location doesn’t have, including a driveway, drive-thru option, and more parking. She notices customers are sometimes going to work, and the atmosphere tends to be a little quieter than downtown. Some come to the vault to study and engage in group discussion.
Beyond the drinks and coffee she serves, Spaulding said her favorite part of owning The Hideaway Vault is knowing the names of her customers and understanding the sense of welcomeness they feel when they enter.
“It’s a feeling,” she said of her love of the business. “It’s this. It’s groups getting together, and meeting so many cool people. And I love the coffee side, I love the food side, but it’s really the interactions I get to have with my customers.”
“In my perfect world, I’m all about people feeling safe and coming in and hanging out,” Spaulding added. “I really enjoy the sense of community I get in this town, so I just want people to feel like they get that.”
Her days typically start by 5:30 a.m. She bakes the fresh goods served to customers throughout the day. Store hours are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. She has received help from her five siblings, Michael, Elizabeth, Steven, David and Joshua and oversees eight employees.
A self-professed “townie,” Spaulding, by owning a business in Northfield, said she is blessed to be part of a community with two premier colleges, an active arts and sports culture and an array of people to hang out with.
“It’s a pretty cool place,” she said. “I think I’ll stick around.”
Sarah’s mother, Joan Spaulding, said the family is “absolutely thrilled,” that she opened the new store. Working in the family business was something she had always talked about, and the opportunity provided with her the chance to fulfill her dreams.
“It has always been her happy place,” Joan said.
The majority of customers who have visited The Hideaway Vault are also The Hideaway customers. Although Sarah opened the business during a difficult time for new businesses, her mother is excited for the amount of business that will come during the spring and summer months.
“Our customers have been very supportive of her and her venture,” Joan said.
“She’s a strong worker, a smart gal. Customers like her, extremely personable.”