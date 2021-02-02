Northfield Hospital and Clinics is beginning to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments and will continue in the coming weeks as vaccine supply becomes available.
A press release states that on Feb. 6, NH+C will begin vaccination appointments for individuals age 80 and older. The number of appointments depends on the amount of vaccine it has available.
Current patients of NH+C clinics will reportedly be contacted in order of age (oldest first). The number of patients contacted will depend on how much vaccine NH+C has available. Staff will contact patients by phone call and text. Current patients do not need to contact NH+C to get on this list.
"Current patients of Allina Clinic in Northfield who have been Northfield Hospital patients will be contacted in order of age (oldest first) based on Allina criteria," the release states. "Allina will contact its eligible patients by phone call or email with further instructions. All Allina patients continue to be eligible for randomized vaccinations at Allina’s four hubs."
According to the release, if someone is not an NH+C patient or Allina patient but lives in NH+C’s service area and meets age and other criteria, they will have an option to sign up on a waitlist based on age. NH+C will have an online form for people to join the list for an invitation when vaccine is available. As soon as staff can post the form on the NH+C website securely (to protect the website and your information), NH+C will announce it through local media, social media, and on its website, northfieldhospital.org.
If someone is selected and the person's spouse is also eligible, staff will schedule appointments for both people at the same time. Staff will schedule first and second doses (three or four weeks apart) at the same time.
"If you are selected, you will be given a phone number to call to schedule your appointment," the release states. "It’s important to call NH+C at that number as soon as you can, because limited slots are available."
This phone number is not for the general public. Callers will not be able to schedule an appointment at this phone number if they have not previously heard from NH+C.
"NH+C’s goal is to vaccinate people in the local community as efficiently as possible with the limited vaccine they have at this time," the release states. "NH+C is committed to serving all members of its community."
Staff encourage people to seek other options for vaccine too. See options at mn.gov/covid19. According to NH+C, it is a good idea to try to get the vaccine through more than one organization, as staff don’t know how much or how frequently they will get vaccine.
NH+C also continues to vaccinate 1a health care workers in coordination with Public Health. If you are is a 1a health care worker in need of vaccine, NH+C advises contacting Public Health in your county.
Plans will continue to evolve. Watch for updates on NH+C’s website: bit.ly/nhc-covid-vaccine.