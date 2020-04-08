Northfield Chief of Police Monte Nelson believes there will be tough times ahead as the country battles the spread of COVID-19.
Despite his belief, Nelson said the region is in relatively good shape and is helping each other to mitigate negative impacts.
Nelson, who made the comments Tuesday during a virtual Northfield City Council meeting, said Gov. Tim Walz has done a good job involving medical professionals in the process and finding ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) to proactively address the projected onslaught of acute care cases.
Carleton College has provided a “pretty impressive amount of PPE,” Nelson said, including masks, gowns and gloves to be distributed across the county to first responders. Northfield companies Loon Liquors and Aurora Pharmaceutical Inc. have started producing hand sanitizer for Northfield police and agencies in southeastern Minnesota and the Hennepin County area.
Nelson spoke of community members helping to supply front-line workers. That includes Northfield Middle School staff member Steve Taggart operating three computer printers to develop face shields to protect first responders. Northfielders are also sewing face masks for those in need.
To Nelson, although the state's stay-at-home order, now scheduled to last until May 4, has severely impacted businesses and the everyday lives of Northfielders, it is still essential in helping to save lives and slow the spread of the virus, allowing for more time for the state to plan for a projected influx of patients.
Nelson clarified that playgrounds and parks remain open but advised anyone who is sick to remain home. He cautioned against group play, and anyone who does go to a park or playground should maintain social distancing.
Nelson noted Northfield police officers have spoken to several groups gathered in parks about social distancing, with most community members cooperating. Nelson said officers are stressing education and compliance.
Nelson said news consumers can undergo an information overload during the pandemic and advised local residents to pay closer attention to more relevant state developments rather than national events. He said it is important to note the state is not facing as massive of an outbreak as are New York and Italy, adding Minnesota has the lowest per capita infection rate per 100,000 people.
The discussion came less than one week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people cover their faces in public. Nelson said the CDC recommended the drastic measure after people who were asymptomatic or early in the infection process were deemed as carriers of the virus.
COVID-19 public outreach
During the meeting, Administrator Ben Martig described the public outreach the city is undertaking to update the community on the pandemic. The city has an online banner highlighting the stay-at-home order. Mayor Rhonda Pownell has been posting social media videos discussing the pandemic, and Northfield is posting health tips and resources with direct links to state agencies and local health care providers along with the work being undertaken by the local business community, EDA and Chamber of Commerce. People can also register for updates to be sent to email or a mobile device by visiting bit.ly/2yKbp27.
Pownell recommended people volunteer for service agencies such as the Community Action Center or Northfield Shares during the pandemic to help those in need.
City officials and Northfield care facility leaders will meet Friday to share information, make connections and ensure they don’t duplicate services.
Accommodating employees
Essential city employees are working from home when possible. Although Martig acknowledged the city was initially not poised for employees to work remotely, IT advancements and the development of server-related infrastructure have helped them navigate the change.
After learning the approach other cities have taken, city employees can now use two weeks of sick time when needed. For employees deemed non-essential whose hours are reduced, supervisors are evaluating whether they could help with essential tasks like maintaining parks.