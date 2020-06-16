One week after agreeing to develop a plan to close the Fourth Street Bridge to vehicle traffic, the Northfield City Council opted to keep driving lanes open and temporarily add pedestrian walking lanes on both sides.
The measure passed by a 5-2 vote. Councilors David DeLong and Brad Ness voted no.
The council's decision means walking lanes and ramps will be temporarily added to both sides of the bridge in between the current sidewalks. A physical barrier would separate pedestrians and motorists.
The council took action Tuesday after becoming aware that people were blocking the sidewalk, not wearing a mask nor keeping a proper social distance to combat COVID-19. Supporters said their goal was to allow for a safer pedestrian environment in the area.
In voting no, DeLong questioned the feasibility of limiting the width of vehicle traffic. He added social distancing adherence remains inconsistent downtown and therefore wondered why the city is focusing on changing the landscape of the bridge. Instead, he called for people who are fishing on the bridge to use other areas surrounding the river to ensure pedestrians can safely cross.
Councilors Jessica Peterson White and Erica Zweifel, who both supported the plan, said there is a difference in safety between stepping from the sidewalk into a parking space on Division Street compared to a traffic lane on the bridge.
Peterson White said it was hard to understand how narrowing the driving width would create a hazard, noting an engineer who has seen the plans expressed no safety concerns. She added she was grateful for public feedback on the proposal to close the bridge, adding she would have not supported the bridge closure if she would have been aware of how much of Fourth Street they were planning to close.
“This is a great compromise,” Peterson White said. “I hope that this is a start to a longer-term solution.”
Public Works Director David Bennett said the reduction in the width of the driving lanes will reduce speeds and therefore limit the number of serious crashes in the area. Zweifel said speed still needs to be considered and suggested the city consider implementing a temporary crosswalk on the west side of the bridge. She requested the city close the bridge for Riverwalk Market Fair events.
Ness said he voted no after hearing Northfield Area Fire Rescue Services Chief Gerry Franek express safety concerns over adding the pedestrian lanes. The chief reportedly told Ness that fire trucks stage on the bridge for nearby incidents, sparking concern from Ness that the city could be sued for negligence if the loss of truck space causes safety problems.
“I just cannot support that,” he said of the proposal. “If (Franek) can’t support it from a fire safety issue, I certainly can’t vote for it.”
Zweifel said her constituents, by a 6-to-1 ratio, supported closing the bridge but didn’t believe the measure had enough council support to continue moving forward.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell said the plan “seems like a good solution, good solution from my standpoint.”
City officials plan to continue evaluating the possible impact of the loss of deliveries to nearby shops and restaurants.
In a statement submitted electronically before the meeting, Northfielder Bobbie Lowthorp said the bridge should stay open as businesses continue to recover from COVID-19 induced closures and the ensuing economic turmoil.
“Bicyclists and pedestrians have many options — a town full in fact,” she said. “Fishing enthusiasts as well have other options, albeit not as convenient. I vote against prioritizing convenience and preferences over the livelihoods of local business owners and their employees.”
Fellow Northfielders Brenda Weiss and Bruce Anderson also spoke against the proposal.
“Safety is most important, and access to local businesses is vital,” Weiss said. “Signage that fishing from the bridge could be dangerous sounds like a better option.”
Anderson urged the council to make pedestrian improvements to the Fourth Street bridge, and expressed support for the action councilors eventually took.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing recommendations have highlighted how unsafe crossing this bridge can be for pedestrians, and particularly for those in wheelchairs,” he said.
The council also unanimously opted to close Water Street from Bridge Square to the bridge. Precast concrete barriers are being evaluated to alert drivers to the closing. The area could be used for picnic tables and is expected to allow for greater social distancing.
Both changes are expected to be in place until at least Aug. 7. The City Council is scheduled to make a decision on whether to extend the closings during its Aug. 3 meeting.