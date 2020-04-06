Sixth-grade Northfield Middle School student Ella Holleran knew she needed to make something for her second-grade sister with autism, Helena, so she could be calm during unsettling situations.
Little did Ella know that her idea to build a wearable calming vest to help those with autism would lead to a plethora of state awards and a possible patent.
At last month’s 2020 Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair, Holleran, 12, captured approximately a half dozen awards, including being named in the top 5% of overall projects and recognition as having the top innovative prize for middle school students.
Holleran’s project involved developing the device, which is also intended to be an individualized, sensory product serving as a therapy tool for those with sensory processing challenges. The vest has a device that can easily snap into sweatshirts, jean jackets and other clothing and provide nerve stimulation.
Ella has used a vibration motor, rechargeable battery pack, charging cord and other supplies to make the device. It took her more than 100 hours to sew and spiral parts together and put the product to use, collecting data and averages from those who wore it.
“Many of the tools used for sensory therapy make individuals stand out,” she said. “People with or without disabilities often prefer to blend in with their peers.”
More than 80% of people with autism spectrum disorder also have sensory processing difficulties, which could be tactile, oral, visual and/or auditory. Stimulation is seen as helping those with autism function better at school, home and in the community.
One of the two such devices Ella has made was used by students receiving services from Northfield Public Schools Occupational Therapist Stephanie Mahal.
Ella's device was tested by Northfield elementary general education and special education students. Of the 83 trials, 54 were general education students while 29 were received special services for sensory needs. Overall, 54% of participants reported feeling calmer and more engaged while wearing the vest. Sixty-five percent of participants receiving special services reported experiencing improvement compared to 48% of general education participants. Only 3% of participants receiving special services reported feeling worse with the vest, compared to 11% of general education students. Teachers reported the devices helped students stay on task and participate in classroom activities, and students appreciated that the device resembled clothing.
Ella said many requested their own devices.
“The results were really encouraging to me,” she said.
She wants to mass produce the product so it can help others who have autism. The family is considering patenting the device and is visiting with a lawyer about the possibility.
“It’d be pretty exciting,” said Ella's mother, Megan.
Megan recalled her daughter reading science-related books as a young child before she fell asleep, sometimes falling asleep with a book in her lap.
“Ella has always been very passionate about science, about math, about engineering,” Megan said.
“She works very hard. I’m mostly proud that she’s passionate about helping other people.”