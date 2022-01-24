Learning is always an important part of the 4-H experience, regardless of the time of year.
Though this season — just coming off the holidays — is said to be a bit quieter, Kelly Chadwick, extension educator for 4-H youth development in Rice County said staff will continue ramping up for summer programming, fair time, camps and even more workshops to get kids prepared for their projects in the next few months.
Chadwick said it's important for people interested in learning more about 4-H to know they can connect with staff at the Extension office anytime.
"It's for anybody. Some still have that myth where you have to have a connection to animals and farms, that's totally a lie," said Chadwick of the common myth associated with 4-H. "There's a lot of people who don't know what 4-H is. We're looking to get more kids involved."
A majority of clubs, Chadwick said, are back to holding meetings in person, with the exception of virtual meetings held occasionally as needed.
"I don't know if we'll be back to normal to what we knew normal to be, but clubs are trying to pick up where they left off; offering those community service projects and trying to build those experiences and relationships back up," said Chadwick.
As a whole, most 4-H programs and clubs looked for other ways to do programming throughout the pandemic, including at home kits and virtual programs. While there aren't as many kits still happening, Chadwick said the 4-H at home concept is "very much alive." On a regular basis, Chadwick said they are getting emails and seeing on social media that kids from other states are also participating in programs from the comfort of their own homes. That at-home concept is something Chadwick believes will continue to stay, as it's a good and easy way to connect kids from different areas.
The virtual program, called Confidence in the Kitchen series, is one program that continues to flourish. Chadwick said staff are looking at designing the next session, as the previous one wrapped up right before the holidays. Some kids have been participating in that series off and on, while some have even grown so much they are doing there own things now.
While giving kids the opportunity to see other people leading and teaching, the kitchen series also introduces kids to different career possibilities. When finding special guests to come in to talk to kids, Chadwick said they are also asked to talk about what lead them to that career and what they did to be successful. She said that is something that now comes natural to the series, and believes that will always be included moving forward.
Ann Hehr, leader of Little Town Leaders 4-H Club, said her 10-year-old daughter participated in the series last winter and loved it.
"We've never made a pie crust before, but now both of us are pretty darn good at it," said Hehr of some of the things they learned in the kitchen series.
The Little Town Leaders are the newest club in the county, and started forming right before the pandemic hit in November of 2019. Hehr said their meetings are typically held in Northfield, though they have members from Northfield, Dundas, Faribault and Nerstrand.
The pandemic may have altered how club members participated in community service projects, but that didn't stop them from carrying the projects out. Last spring, Hehr said the club led a big drive to create birthday bags for the Northfield Food Shelf, and members rang the bell in December for the Salvation Army.
Other community service projects in the past included hosting a supply drive for Rice County Foster Care and making baskets for residents at Three Links Care Center.
Hehr said the club also applied for a Helping Hands Grant for STEAM projects. Funds from the grant allowed 4-H'ers to participate in an assortment of fun activities throughout the year, like a remote control car building challenge, STEAM stations at Halloween time and a holiday gift making event.
As a mother, Hehr said she loves 4-H for the reasonably priced opportunities her children are given. She estimates a class to build remote control vehicles through community education could cost at least $50 a kid, but it was free with the grant for 4-H'ers.
Growing up very active in 4-H herself, Hehr said 4-H is a great way to develop leadership and public speaking skills. She points out the growth she has seen in her children, especially her daughter, who steps up to help the younger children without even thinking twice about it.
"The other thing I really like as a mom, if I sign my kids up for something like basketball, it's a huge commitment for months. With 4-H, you can pick and choose how busy you want to be," said Hehr.