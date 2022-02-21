United States Olympics figure skating enthusiasts who tuned in to see some truly miraculous moves on the ice this month might wonder just who trains those elite athletes to keep their bodies in the best shape for competition.
One of those off-ice trainers lives in Northfield.
For dancer turned Pilates instructor Gail Gustafson, a graduate of St. Olaf College, 2022 marked the fourth Winter Olympics in which she had skating clients competing.
"My clients were five skaters for Team USA and one from South Korea," she said.
Elite athletes are like race horses before an important race, she explained. They need to prepare for the big race by staying in shape, preventing injury and working with a movement mentor when it fits into their professional training schedule.
"I'm incredibly adaptable," she said. "They need to go for their goal, so if I can help them along with their intention, that brings me joy."
Gustafson and husband Jeff Bickford, her business partner, moved from Colorado Springs, Colorado to Northfield in May 2021. The couple searched for months for a large and light-filled space, preferably downtown, for their studio.
Finally, thanks to real estate professionals working with Merchants Bank, Gustafson said the perfect, unique space became available on the second floor of an old downtown building. The studio features a huge center room with a skylight and two smaller rooms on either side, the farthest space from the door sporting a breathtaking wall of west-facing windows.
The studio's footprint is large enough to hold the bulky Pilates equipment with steel cords, pulleys, and sliding bed tracks, as well as ample room for rolling around on giant, colorful inflatable balls, stretching and mat work.
"We signed the lease in November and had planned to open our studio called Northfield Center of Balance in January, but then Omicron hit, and we put off the opening until this month," she said.
"My advice is don't move during a pandemic," she added with a laugh.
Gustafson said she and Bickford built up a successful Pilates business in Colorado Springs, where the United States Olympics Committee and Paralympic Committee are headquartered, mainly through positive word of mouth among the many elite athletes training there.
However, she learned firsthand the higher the stakes, the greater the pressure. Many of the young athletes she was working closely with two or three times a week were between the ages of 11 and 19 years old.
"The athletes are so vulnerable during those years," she said. "Especially in the high pressure sport of figure skating when the coach and parent and athlete form a triad I had to navigate between. That difficult relationship was wearing me down."
Gustafson said it was common to develop a close professional bond with the young athletes, often like that of a mentor.
"At that level of competition, athletes can't take a break, so they look to Pilates to keep their body parts moving and keep them in shape for training to be the best," she said.
Gustafson has been physically active since she was a dance major at St. Olaf College. She said she was relatively late when she started studying modern dance, rather than ballet. After graduation in 1985, she spent years crisscrossing the country as a professional modern dancer.
Gustafson met Bickford in Seattle, Wash. when he choreographed and directed his own dance company and worked as a lighting designer for dance companies in the U.S. and Canada.
"He was a real artist and creative choreographer," she said.
Bickford also has 20 years of experience working as a guild certified Feldenkrais practitioner, a method that uses gentle mindful movement to bring new awareness and possibility into every aspect of life.
Gustafson discovered Pilates in 1996 and learned its benefits "the old way" by working one-on-one with a mentor. She also became interested in Laban Movement, which analyses body, effort, shape and space. She received a movement analysis degree in Seattle.
Combining her own dance, Pilates and meditation experience over 30-plus years has helped her work with clients of all ages and skill levels to move better and more skillfully in their own bodies, she said.
She believes learning, adapting and growing in movement also prevented personal burnout.
"I loved my clients, but my brain was tired," said Gustafson. "Paying attention to helping these athletes build new pathways to complex and high-risk movements was exhausting."
In her new client-based business role in Northfield, Gustafson said she hopes she can work with clients who want to add her training into their lifestyle as a form of staying healthy.
"I would like to see clients who want to work me and Pilates into their lives, while doing the sports they love," she said. "I will help them do what they love to do."