The expansion of a tax increment financing district to include land for a proposed 100-unit apartment building has earned the Northfield City Council's stamp of approval.
The modification will will allow the city to capture a portion of the parcel's future property taxes and remit them to the developer annually to help pay for the project. This type of financing assistance, called pay as you go, carries the least risk of all types of tax increment financing (TIF) districts, according to the city's financial advisor.
Adding the 3 acres to the Southbridge Development District passed Nov. 2 on a 4-1 vote. Opposing the motion was Councilor George Zuccolotto. Councilor Suzie Nakasian was absent. Councilor Brad Ness abstained. The land, on the south side of Lincoln Parkway near Greenvale Park Elementary, is part of the planned Kraewood development.
Details of the agreement between the city and developers haven't been finalized and still need council approval. When that will come before the board hasn't yet been set.
Construction of the apartment building is expected to cost between $17 million to $18 million. Developers are asking for about $1.8 million in assistance to be paid out over 25 years. Without it, they say, the project isn't feasible. In exchange for help with financing, the city is asking that 40% of the units be rented to residents making no more than 60% of the area's median income, an annual standard set by the federal government. In January, that meant a Rice County family of four could earn no more than 51,900 annually.
Maximum rents are also set by the feds. In Rice County, 60% rent for a two-bedroom apartment would run $1,168 per month. A one bedroom would be $978.
City leaders say the project isn't just desirable, but needed. All of Rice County is experiencing a housing shortage, with affordable units needed most.
Northfielder Philip Spensley, who addressed the council, questioned whether the units set aside as affordable will address the need for larger rental units. Housing studies done by both Northfield and Rice County have found a particular need for rentals with three and four bedrooms.
Depending on the make up of the family, a two-bedroom apartment may not fit the needs of a family of four, Spensley said, urging the council to press developers to make larger units available to those who meet income criteria.
Developers have suggested making eight studio, 16 one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom apartments affordable.
Council members, too, wondered what latitude the city has in changing the project or requesting concession from the developers.
Councilors Clarice Grabau and Jessica Peterson White said they've been approached by residents who want a fourth floor added to the project.
Financial advisor Nick Anhut, of Ehlers, discussed options with the council, but ultimately advised against making major changes to the project at this point. He noted that the city is requiring the building meet sustainability standards, which added costs. He called the project "lean" and felt that any significant adjustments could compromise the deal.
"As you add terms, it potentially makes the project more and more infeasible," he said, "requiring more and more public assistance to get those items so there is a balancing act that the council need to be aware of as it entertains these requests."
Instead, he suggested the council develop a policy so city staff know the council's priorities when they're negotiating with developers.
Peterson White, who agreed that a policy discussion is needed, asked to set aside time for that conversation in the very near future.
"There's a real risk of throwing up barriers at the 11th hour to a project that is very, very good," she said, supporting the enlarged TIF district. "There are many ways it could probably be even better. But, as has been noted, we don't know which of those are feasible and which are not, and I don't think it's our role at this stage in the process to try and decide that."