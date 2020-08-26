A majority of the 110 students who attend Arcadia Charter School have opted to engage in distance learning once school starts Sept. 8.
Executive Director Laura Stelter announced all core Arcadia classes will be taught online by school instructors to combat the spread of COVID-19. The 40 middle- and high-school students who are choosing an in-person format to receive additional in-person support will alternate weeks of in-person and distance learning.
Students who attend school in-person will be expected to follow Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and remain 6 feet apart. All students will be assigned an entrance and exit door and bathroom, and stay with the same eight to 10 students each day. Arcadia is planning to implement outdoor after-school electives to follow social distancing and masking requirements while ensuring students receive needed interaction.
Stelter added Arcadia, though not at a 1-to-1 Chromebook-to-student ratio, will ensure students have the devices upon request. To limit screen time, Arcadia is using the Rocketbooks application, so students can write notes and create designs in a notebook with a pen. The information is then sent to a pre-configured Google Cloud service.
Arcadia shares the same transportation service as Northfield Public Schools. Arcadia rural students will be picked up on the first tier in the morning. Buses will then be disinfected before students are picked up and dropped off at school. That order will then be reversed in the afternoon.
Northfield Public Schools is Arcadia’s authorizer. The district announced last week that elementary students would return to exclusively in-person instruction Sept. 14 as Northfield Middle School, High School and Area Learning Center students start in a hybrid learning format with different groups of students attending two days per week.
Stelter and Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann have emphasized their schools will shift their learning model if state health guidelines call for a change based on the progression of the virus.
A regional support team has been activated associated with the Southeast Service Cooperative in Rochester, which includes MDH epidemiologists, a Minnesota Department of Health representative and employee of Rice County Public Health. Any learning format changes will come from consultation between the incident command team and Southeast Service Cooperative.