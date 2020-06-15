Local officials on Friday broke ground on a full-service HomeTown Credit Union branch expected to provide residents with more financial service options.
The branch, located off Hwy. 3 at the corner of Gleason Court and Honeylocust Drive, is expected to have 5,500 square feet of space. The facility, slated to open early next year, will include a full-service branch featuring two drive-thru lanes, a drive-up ATM, 10 offices and a conference room for staff and members to meet. Development of the new building is expected to initially create seven jobs, with the potential for future growth.
The branch is expected to be open six days a week. Store hours have not been finalized.
Development comes nine months after HomeTown opened a loan production office in Northfield last September.
“We couldn’t be more excited to offer a new location in Northfield and Dundas to better serve all of our current and future members in that area,” said CEO Kim Westphal in a press release. “As the only credit union in Northfield, we feel it will be a welcomed addition to the city and can’t wait to get the doors open and continue embracing the community.”
Founded as a nonprofit financial cooperative in 1974, HomeTown Credit Union serves people who live, work, attend school or worship in Dodge, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties. HomeTown has more than 19,000 members with five locations, and more than $190 million in assets.
During the groundbreaking ceremony, Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Lisa Peterson and Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell expressed appreciation for HomeTown starting construction on the new facility.
“We’re excited,” Peterson said. “We couldn’t be happier to have you here.”