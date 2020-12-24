The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has awarded more than $104,000 to a project slated to reduce local methane emissions.
The project, Expanding Organic Waste Collection, Processing and Availability in Rice County, is considered the brainchild of former Northfield High School students and earned the $104,125 Minnesota Pollution Control Agency organic recycling grant to go toward the total project cost of $130,156.
The project is expected to double the volume of the collected compostable material from households in Northfield to 1,100 cubic yards of food waste collected and diverted from the landfill each year by doubling the number of subscribers for Northfield Curbside Compost Worker Co-Op. The organization is expected to build a processing site in Goodhue County to take in and compost 1,600 cubic yards of waste material into a finished product. The product will be given and sold to customers including gardeners, farmers, landscapers and for road construction projects. The grant money will be used to purchase processing equipment/collection equipment and marketing/community education on organics.
Curbside Compost Worker Co-Op worker-owner Helen Forsythe said though the site could be processing compost in eight months at the earliest, a more realistic timeline starting timeline is 16-18 months.
Assisting small businesses, subscribers
The grant is also welcome news for Northfield Curbside Compost Worker Co-Op, an organization founded in 2017 as a business by former Northfield High School students Forsythe, Cliff Martin, Theo Hofrenning and Bailey Schatz-Akin. Since its founding, Hofrenning and Schatz-Akin have left. Grace Brosnan and Nell Gehrke have joined.
The students realized that more compost was being collected than what the physical infrastructure in composting facilities in Shakopee and Rosemount could hold and saw that that disparity would increase methane emissions.
In the beginning stages, the founding members helped the city gather data on a possible pilot program. Today, Northfield Curbside Compost Worker Co-Op has 650 subscribers and services three condominium buildings and approximately seven small businesses within the city.
Selected out of 11 applications
Grant funding will be available next year. The grants were allocated after the Minnesota Legislature gave the MPCA $800,000 for recycling marketing development. Of that, $400,000 has been allocated for 2021 with the remaining portion to be doled for 2022.
The MPCA received 11 applications for the funding. The three other cities that received grant funding included Little Falls, Brainerd and Cosmos. MPCA Recycling Market Development Coordinator Susan Heffron noted requests for proposals for the grant focused on glass, mixed paper and organics, and saw the ability of proposals to adequately consider affordability for low-income residents and offer an organic selection for traditionally underserved communities. She cited the MPCA’s current focus on addressing food waste, and the government agency is planning for the next round of grants to emphasize the prevention of such waste.