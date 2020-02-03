BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Northfield News took a pair of top honors for weekly newspapers of its size when it was awarded first place in Public Affairs Reporting and Social Issues Story in the 2018-2019 Minnesota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest.
The awards, which were announced Thursday during MNA’s annual convention, were two of three awards won by the News. In most categories, the News competed with other weekly newspapers with circulations between 1,501 to 3,000, though in some categories the News competed against all other non-daily newspapers and in a few categories all newspapers in the association.
The contest covered material produced Sept. 1, 2018, through Aug. 31, 2019, and was judged by members of the Hoosier State Press Association (Indiana).
Then-News Associate Editor Philip Weyhe and Reporter Anne Kopas took first place in Social Issues for their series, Give Me Shelter, which took an in-depth look at homelessness among teens and young adults in Northfield.
In awarding Weyhe and Kopas, the judges wrote, “A moving (series) about the youth homelessness crisis.”
Weyhe, who now leads the newsroom for the News' sister papers, St. Peter Herald and Le Sueur County News, received a second first-place award for his work on a series of articles detailing the then-upcoming November 2018 school bond referendum and one that would have paid for a new civic center.
"This package had it all," wrote the judge. "Clear and detailed reporting, people and photos to bring people the information they need to know."
The News' Sports Editor Michael Hughes also brought home a second-place win in the category of Sports Feature Story. The story, a feature on the Northfield High School football team's Mitchell Stanchina, earned praise from the judge.
"Great storytelling here, particularly the lede. The writer sets up a dramatic situation to set up the rest of the story."
News Publisher Chad Hjellming congratulated the winners.
"It is always a great honor to receive recognition for the hard work and dedication from our newsrooms," Hjellming said. "While these stories are specifically singled out and recognized, our news staff has provided countless numbers of stories worthy of recognition throughout the year. They tell important stories about our communities, and these awards are definitely deserved."
Other APG Media of Southern Minnesota LLC newspapers awarded at Thursday night’s ceremonies were the Owatonna People's Press, St. Peter Herald, Le Sueur County News and Faribault Daily News.