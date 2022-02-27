Last week's wintry mix of freezing ice, snow and frigid temperatures prompted Rep. Angie Craig, D-MN2, to cancel her visit to two small downtown businesses on Northfield's Division Street.
But that doesn't mean those business owners don't still have something to talk about.
Craig was scheduled to visit Soutstice Boutique, owned by Elizabeth Spaulding, and Hideaway Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, owned by Elizabeth's parents, Jim and Joan Spaulding.
Soutstice owner Elizabeth Spaulding said her store was contacted by one of the congresswoman's staff members about the drop by visit and subsequent cancellation.
"They said she liked my store's philanthropy," Spaulding said. Eighty percent of Spaulding's inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories supports companies that donate a hefty percentage of sales to notable causes such as fair trade practices, clean oceans, planting trees, third world medical care and ending sex trafficking.
If Spaulding had gotten the chance to talk to the congresswoman she said she would have gratefully discussed tax incentives, supply chain problems, staffing issues, shortened business hours and the need to support locally owned businesses.
"A tax break would make a huge difference," Spaulding said. "We've had to eat rising costs, because we don't want to pass on higher prices to customers. We want to put those dollars back into the community."
Spaulding, a studio art and philosophy major at Gustavus Adolphus College, said she'd tell Craig that she's concerned about customers who buy from big box stores, mall stores or Amazon, rather than supporting the Northfield community.
"We want them to choose local," she said.
One of six children in a family of entrepreneurs, Spaulding said she'd share her passion for giving back with the congresswoman.
"If you do good, you feel good," she said.
Asked if she could have given something from the store to the congresswoman who is championing small businesses, Spaulding thought for a moment then answered "funny socks." On a twirling rack at the back of the shop underneath clever painted quotations from famous people such as Helen Keller, stands a colorful collection of socks with sayings.
Which pair would Craig relate to? Spaulding thought another moment and said, "Either busy woman messages, like 'Sleep?' or 'Free Time Ha-Ha-Ha' or 'Fight like a girl,'" she said. Then she found the perfect pair: "Boss Lady, Giddy Up."
"That one is very Northfield," she said.
Supply Chain Woes
Jean Thares, owner of Mainstream Boutique, was not on the list of small business owners scheduled to meet with Rep. Craig, but she said they would have had a lot to discuss.
"I have at least 10 problems I'd talk to her about," Thares said. "Anything like a tax break would help, because I'm facing price increases everywhere, up and down the supply chain."
Thares, who has owned the women's clothing boutique for six and a half years, said the COVID pandemic — specifically 2020's two-month shutdown — put a sizable damper on her business.
"No one was going to work, on trips, to weddings, funerals or parties," Thares said. "When you're working from home, you don't need to buy new clothes."
In the retail industry, Thares said she must buy new merchandise six months in advance of the season. That means, when her vendors can't get her order onto a container ship coming from China, India or Vietnam, or the cost of shipping triples in price, her Northfield business suffers.
Thares, who has always loved clothes but was previously employed in manufacturing and customer service, said she's grateful for her "fabulous," loyal customers who keep her store in business.
Finding Common Ground
"One of the reasons I ran for Congress was to make sure small businesses continue to thrive in Minnesota," Craig said in a phone conversation Friday morning. "Small businesses are the heart and soul of America."
Craig, whose great grandparents owned a general store, said she wants to help small businesses with legislation that addresses the challenges they face during these tough times of high inflation and rising gas prices.
Craig has sponsored a bill in Congress that would lower the federal tax rate from 20% to 18% for main street business owners.
"That's a big reason why I was sorry not to talk to some of Northfield's business owners to ask them how their business was doing with rising inflation and the supply chain issues," she said.
Craig said that 92% of the businesses in the 2nd Congressional District are considered small businesses. She said she's learned from visiting other communities that many retail store owners in her district said they are anxious about rising costs, staffing challenges, and pandemic stress.
"Through these visits, I learn about their challenges," she said. "That changes the perspective I have in Congress."
Besides helping deliver small business owners a tax break, Craig has been advocating for apprenticeship programs teaching marketable skills through technical schools that would lead to more opportunities for skilled labor jobs and higher wages in the manufacturing and trade sectors.
Craig said she was pleased that the city of Northfield would remain in her congressional district after some of the Minnesota congressional district lines had been redrawn.
"I'm the first woman, first Democrat and first LGBTQ candidate to hold this seat in the last 70 to 80 years," she said. "It's not easy in Washington, D.C. to sponsor bi-partisan legislation, but I think 80% of the bills I've worked on reached across the aisle. I'm building a reputation for doing that."
Craig said so much of her strategy of bringing Democrats and Republicans together is in an effort to find common ground.
"I preserve the belief that we can find away to bring the country together again based on good policy and legislation," she said.
She will likely be going up against Republican Tyler Kistner at the November election in what is expected to be a hotly contested race for the CD2 seat. She barely edged out Kistner in the 2020 election, with a 2.16% margin of victory.