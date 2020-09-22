Rice County's Board of Commissioners has gone all in in a push for state funding to improve safety at one of the area’s most difficult intersections.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the county board officially approved an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to review, develop and fine tune a proposed roundabout. The county will spend $33,000 for the work. In return, MnDOT will cover the remainder, estimated to be around $67,000.
The roundabout is intended to improve traffic flow at the Interstate 35 and Hwy. 19 interchange, long a top county priority. Last fall MnDOT finally initiated and funded a safety analysis which found the roundabout to be the best solution based on traffic flow and projections on the easter portion of the interchange. Though MnDOT officials haven’t yet made a funding commitment to the project, instead directing the county to apply for the competitive programs, Commissioner Galen Malecha expressed relief that the department finally seemed to be taking the project seriously.
"I am seeing light at the end of the tunnel and MnDOT has come to their senses,” he said. “But, it has taken a long time.”
The county board has hammered MnDOT officials for years about the need to upgrade that portion of the interchange. The west side, with the Flying J Travel Center, MnDOT salt shed, and park and ride lot, has long had a traffic signal. But the eastern portion, particularly the northbound exit ramp, is often backed up for motorists looking to turn left.
"Anyone who travels that road knows how congested it can be early in the morning and late in the afternoon, especially after 3 o'clock," said Commissioner Jeff Docken.
County Engineer Dennis Luebbe noted that traffic has increased substantially since Pilot Corporation bought the Flying J and expanded it. With heavy truck traffic at the intersection, it’s a challenge for drivers to navigate.
“(The current setup) causes some confusion and triggers drivers to weave through the area,” he said. “That’s not good when you have heavy traffic volumes.”
A total of six exit and entrance ramps would be included in the proposed roundabout, enabling easy access to and from I-35, Hwy 19 and several area frontage roads that have been considered possible sites for economic development.
Once the design review is complete, the county will have formal, site-specific plans for a functional roundabout. However, the county isn’t waiting for the review to complete before seeking federal and state dollars.
Loath to invest its own dollars in a project that would primarily improve a trunk highway and interstate, the board hopes to limit its investment in the project to about 10% of $3 million project estimate.
With dollars at the state and federal levels limited, that’s proven a hefty challenge for other local government entities. Malecha cited the experience of neighboring Dakota County, which was eventually forced to pour its own dollars into a similar project.
While MnDOT has pledged to support the project, that has not extended to any specific funding commitments. The county will apply for a combined $1.6 million from two MnDOT pots of money, but will be up against plenty of other competitive projects.
Of that, $900,000 has been requested from MnDOT’s District 6 Partnership Program. That’s the entire yearly budget of the program, and the county will have to compete against projects from 10 other counties in southeast Minnesota. Another $700,000 will be requested from the Transportation Economic Development grant program, out of a total of $1.85 million available in the program. The county will compete with even more counties for these dollars, with all but the seven metro counties eligible to apply.
Finally, Luebbe is applying for $1.1 million in federal funding, out of a total of $13 million available. All three applications will announce project recipients within the next couple of months, so the county will soon find out if the money will be available.
If everything goes well, Luebbe said construction could start on the project by summer of 2022. If at least one of the funding applications falls through, he said the county will need to work with MnDOT to assess a path forward.
One potential solution could be state bonding. Luebbe told the board that he’s written to the House and Senate committees asking them to pass a bonding bill. While the roundabout hasn’t been included in bonding previously, he said he would make a push for it.
However, legislators have struggled in recent years to come to a consensus on a bonding bill, which requires approval by a 3/5ths supermajority of both houses of the legislature, a situation that drew Malecha’s ire.
"It's unfortunate that the Legislature has to play games at the Capitol,” he said. “We have real needs here.”