The Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism is accepting nominations for its Business and Businessperson of the Year awards until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
"Each year, the Chamber recognizes the accomplishments of local businesses and business people and the contributions they make to our community," a press release states. "We encourage you to nominate someone or a business you feel is deserving of those honors. Self-nominations are encouraged and only current Chamber members will be considered."
All nominations will be reviewed by the Chamber's Selection Committees. Winners are recognized at the annual Meeting and Business Recognition Banquet in January. More event information is expected to be released soon.