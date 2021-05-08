Hwy. 19 between Armstrong Road and Hwy. 3 will be closed and detoured from 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 12 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 14 as crews repair a watermain and perform railroad maintenance, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Motorists traveling on Hwy. 19 west of Hwy. 3 in Northfield will follow signs for a detour using Eaves Avenue, North Avenue, Eveleth Avenue, 320th Street and Hwy. 3. The work zone is on the east side of the railroad tracks where crews will be digging up the road and repairing leaky water valves.
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
• Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones
• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times
• Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)
• Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300
• Avoid making lane changes within work zones
