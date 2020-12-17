A downtown Northfield staple is set to consolidate operations, making space for a redevelopment project in the city's historic district.
Bierman's Home Furnishings, at the intersection of Fifth and Division streets, announced Wednesday it would close the family's furniture operation and consolidate operations at Bierman's current flooring store, 1289 Bollenbacher Dr. A closing date for the store, more than 125 years old, has not been announced.
Bierman’s also sells luxury vinyl, carpet, hardwood, sheet vinyl and laminate products as well as commercial carpet, luxury vinyl plank and tile, and other products.
“Bierman’s has always relied on the patronage and opportunities within the Northfield community and the surrounding area,” Robert Bierman said in a press release. “With a dedicated staff, quality products and competitive pricing, we always strive to promote the best customer service we can achieve on a daily basis. This recipe has been the key to the longevity Bierman’s has enjoyed for three generations. This heritage will continue as we enter 2021 to add another year to our storied history of business in Northfield.”
This is a developing story. Look to the News for more information as it is released.