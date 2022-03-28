While most of us are still focused on spring cleaning, Cole Nelson is already tuned into summer construction projects.
Nelson, director of buildings and grounds for Northfield Pubic Schools, knows that the construction window for school district buildings is a tight one that is relegated as much as possible to the summer months when students are not in school.
That said, the first project on the docket will begin in mid-April, a full six weeks before students leave for summer break. Nelson said, because the job of replacing the full roof of the middle school is such a large one, work will start on the southwestern side of the building and begin on a modified second shift.
"That means workers will begin at noon and work until 8 p.m., following the city ordinance," he explained. "The work they will do from noon to 3 p.m. when school lets out is mostly prep work, which will not be intrusive or interrupt learning."
If everything goes according to schedule, Nelson said the roof project should be completed in August.
The middle school track will also receive a maintenance coating, a project that will begin in June and finish in July. Nelson said that project should be completed in two weeks — weather permitting — because crews will have to remove loose material, spray the rebuilt material to seal it, and then repaint the entire track.
In June, construction will begin at the high school to remodel the main office. Nelson said this upgrade will bring the main office entrance in line with similar upgrades made to Bridgewater Elementary and Spring Creek Elementary in 2018.
"The entrance will be upgraded and secure; the nurses suite will get upgrades; and the administrative and counseling offices will be upgraded; and the restrooms will be made ADA accessible," he said. That construction should be complete in August.
Additionally, Bridgewater Elementary will receive an upgraded science room similar to the one at Greenvale Park. Also, the carpeting will be replaced in the media center and classrooms. Both of those projects are expected to start in July and finish in August.
At the district office, Nelson said a new garage on the east side of the building will be built for students in the Alternative Learning Center. Nelson said ALC students will actually be part of the construction team for the garage. That project will begin in July and finish sometime in the fall.
Last, but not least, on Nelson's list of summer construction projects is the annual districtwide maintenance of school parking lots and sidewalks.
"Every year after Minnesota's cold winters we take an inventory with contractors to repair the potholes that the cold has cracked," he said.
Spring sports begins
Nelson said that his grounds crew has been diligently getting ready for the spring sports season, which began Monday. Crews have been tending to the ball fields, in fields, and bleachers; they've been putting up tennis courts and painting lines and checking lights.
He said, in the spring, he's in and out of his office a lot, but in the summer, he anticipates being out at the sites, overseeing the construction projects.
Nine months ago, when Nelson started his new job with Northfield Public Schools, his first activity as director of buildings and grounds was to thoroughly tour all the school buildings and access the grounds.
"They had stayed in good shape," he said. "I saw no huge issues. After the 2018 referendum, the buildings here looked excellent."
Supply chain issues
While Nelson said he's confident materials for the school district projects were likely ordered with enough lead time, he knows the supply chain problems are a reality and a worry. He said while the trucks haven't arrived with building materials yet, he's already planning to monitor every stage of the construction projects closely.
"We need to stay in front of these projects," he said.
If the supplies are delivered in too early, Nelson said he'd be willing to fence off a staging area at both the high school and middle school in which to store materials.
"We'll work with the contractors who might bring in their own storage containers," he said.
With all the moving parts Nelson must stay on top of, he said the most critical piece is having the buildings ready and open in time for students to return to classes in the fall.