Giving to those in need is a lesson being instilled at an early age at Greenvale Park Elementary School.
Kindergartners on Monday donated 139 non-perishable food items to the Northfield Community Action Center Food Shelf, including snacks, side dishes, cereal, salad dressing and pasta. The fundraising figure was comfortably above the school's goal of 100 items to mark the 100th day of school.
The food drive began Feb. 1. School employees reached out to families through newsletters to let them know about the drive. In response, families donated food items, which were then delivered to the school by kindergartners.
Kindergarten students initially asked Greenvale Park Kindergarten Teacher Tiffany Kortbein whether they could eat the donated items, which provided a unique chance for the teacher to teach them an important lesson on selflessness.
“It was a good conversation about how we are donating it to people who don’t have food or have less food than we have,” she said.
“We just kind of had it in our hearts. The teachers came together and we thought it would be a great idea to give back to the community because we’ve been working on our class on kindness and how to help other people. It just goes to show that they also value kindness and giving back to the community and they’re also helping instill those things in their children, that they feel are important, and we are partnering with the families in that regard.”
The donation comes as the food shelf continues to face a significant demand. The Community Action Center serves approximately 475 area households per month.
“The CAC serves everyone who comes to our door for food, and that to continue utilizing the food shelf, a household income is to fall under 200% of the poverty level,” said Community Action Center Food Shelf Food Access Program Manager Dawn Wegscheid.
“It’s always needed,” she said of the donations. “We have just a continual need throughout the year to have dry, canned goods at the food shelf.”
Despite the donation being relatively small, Wegscheid believes there are important lessons to be gleaned.
“These little moments are meaningful, where each member of the community, whether they are young or they are old, just kind of stops and thinks about those who are experiencing food insecurity, including our neighbors,” she said.