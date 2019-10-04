Two local men who reportedly possessed meth, marijuana and other drugs in a vehicle have both been charged with felonies in Rice County District Court.
Dustin James Pirami, 27, of Dundas, and Jeffery Neal Conrad, 34, of Owatonna, are both charged with second-degree meth sale, third-degree drug possession, two counts of fifth-degree marijuana possession and one count of fifth-degree oxycodone possession in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Pirami and Conrad were charged after Faribault police officers were dispatched Thursday to a local restaurant for a welfare check. When they arrived, the men were reportedly found unconscious but breathing in a vehicle.
Court documents state the officers found evidence they were using and dealing drugs. In total, 10.32 grams of meth, 116.32 grams of marijuana, four oxycodone pills, two live marijuana plants and a prescription anti-anxiety medication were allegedly found.
Judge John T. Cajacob set conditional bail for Conrad at $75,000 with no conditions. According to Minnesota court records, Conrad has nine felony drug convictions as well as two others involving theft/fraud. Pirami, who has two fifth-degree felony drug and a third-degree burglary conviction on his record, was given bail of 20,000 with no conditions.
Their next court appearances are scheduled for Thursday. As of Friday, Conrad and Pirami were in custody.