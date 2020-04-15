Northfield and Dundas are using a bit of competition to highlight the importance of participating in this year’s Census.
The cities are competing to have the highest response rate for the 2020 Census. The count determines congressional representation, is a deciding factor in hundreds of billions of dollars annually in federal funding and provides information that will impact community decisions for the next decade.
The cities have agreed that if Northfield wins, Dundas Dog Park will be renamed Northfield Dog Park for one month, and if Dundas wins, Bridge Square’s name will change to Dundas Square for a month.
The winner will be determined by the response rate listed on the 2020 Census website May 15.
As of Monday, Northfield’s response rate was 67.7%, and Dundas’ is 70%.
“We want to win,” said Mayor Rhonda Pownell in a press release announcing the competition. “But, of course, we ultimately want a 100% response rate.”
The release states the current national emergency caused by COVID-19 underscores the importance of a complete Census count because the data is partially used to allocate billions of dollars in federal funding each year, including for emergency response services.
Dundas Administrator Jenelle Teppen said for every person who doesn’t respond to the Census, communities could lose $3,000 in funding. To her, that's even more concerning amid the current pandemic with higher unemployment rates and other economic impacts.
“It’s a great idea,” she said of the competition. “We’re fully on board with it. Looking to rally all of Dundas residents to complete their Census forms and take over Bridge Square.”
“We need congressional representation,” Teppen added. “We need every dollar of federal funding, and we need the data that comes from the Census to inform us over the next decade.”