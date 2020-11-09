Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE TUESDAY AND TUESDAY EVENING FROM SOUTHERN AND EASTERN MINNESOTA TO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN... ...SOME SHIFTING OF THIS BAND EAST OR WEST IS STILL POSSIBLE... .ANOTHER ROUND OF PRECIPITATION WILL DEVELOP ACROSS NEBRASKA TONIGHT AND ADVANCE NORTHEAST TO NORTHWEST IOWA, SOUTHERN AND EASTERN MINNESOTA, AND WESTERN WISCONSIN TUESDAY. AT THIS TIME, A NARROW STRIPE OF HEAVY SNOWFALL IS POSSIBLE FROM SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA TO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND THE TWIN CITIES METRO WHERE 4 TO 7 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. SOME SHIFTING OF THIS BAND EAST OR WEST IS STILL POSSIBLE AND CONFIDENCE IN LOCATION OF THIS BAND IS LOWER THAN NORMAL FOR THIS RANGE. SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN MAY MIX WITH THE SNOW FROM SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA TO NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. THE AFTERNOON RUSH MAY BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED WITH THE HEAVIEST SNOW MOST LIKELY OCCURRING DURING THAT TIME. A WINTER STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED TUESDAY AND TUESDAY EVENING FOR AREAS EAST OF A LINE FROM NEW ULM TO MORA, AND WEST OF A LINE FROM OWATONNA TO LADYSMITH. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES AND MINOR ICE ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...RICE, GOODHUE, WASECA, STEELE AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&