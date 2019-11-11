Save the Northfield Depot members still need to raise approximately $150,000 to finish restoring the historic depot building and complete a community gathering place.
The funds are expected to help pay for interior work (newly installed maple floor, baseboards and plinths, door hardware, bathroom amenities, enclosure of interior stairway and installation of an ADA-compliant entryway, sidewalks, railings on steps, exterior lighting, sculpture garden paths and plantings, landscaping, a safety fence and other work.)
Within the last few months, trim has been placed around doors and windows. A baseboard has been completed, and new flooring has been installed.
Save the Northfield Depot has so far raised $522,000 to restore the 1888 building. Of that, $94,436 has come from grants. Organizers will send an end-of-year fundraising request letter and hold a major fundraising event this winter. They hope the funds are raised by spring and construction is completion soon after.
Once complete, the depot is expected to be linked to the planned transit hub nearby by a sheltering pavilion. The interior of the depot will include information for visitors, restrooms, snacks and beverages, a map listing local artists, self-guided tours and recreational businesses/opportunities, and the depot grounds are expected to include an open pavilion for events: weddings, art shows, markets and musical performances; and space for sculptures, way-finding signs, bike racks and a bike repair station.
The City Council chose the Q-Block as the project site in November 2012. The depot was moved from its original site a block south in January 2016.
Alice Thomas of Northfield Save the Depot said businesses have offered feedback on site plans.
“We heard a lot from the businesses about the need for a transit hub,” she said. “And they were excited about the possibility of something like this, because their employees, who do not have a car, that come into town to work take public transportation, and then there is no place for them to connect with a long-distance bus to the inner-city bus to get back where they were.”