Following up on the coronavirus concerns, the city of Northfield is watching the situation closely and says it is following guidelines from the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Health and other state officials.
"We want to thank community members for continuing to follow the best medical recommendations such as washing your hands for 20 seconds, staying home if you’re ill and maintaining social distancing," a press release states.
The City Council open meeting scheduled for Tuesday will be held as a normal public meeting, with some modifications. Staff will follow MDH social distancing recommendations for those who plan to attend the meeting in person, so seating will be limited.
"We encourage community members to consider whether they need to attend in person and review related MDH guidelines and risk factors.," the release states. "If you are not attending in person and want to submit comments, please contact the city or use the e-comment feature on the website to share your feedback at https://northfield.granicusideas.com/meetings/795-city-council-on-2020-03-17-6-00-pm/agenda_items."
Meeting considerations, including space for overflow for all participants, will be accommodated using the information received from the public.
The city states as the situation changes, it will continue to evaluate strategies and plans. The city plans to communicate decisions that may affect its services to the community.
"We encourage you to watch Gov. Walz’s press conference and to continue to monitor information from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," the release states.
Let’s continue to do our part in reducing the risk for everyone. Thank you.
Governor Walz’s press conference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjJC2-hMGFo
Minnesota Department of Health: www.health.state.mn.us
Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): www.cdc.gov###