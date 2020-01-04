In 2017, Minnesota’s state legislature legalized alcohol sales on Sunday, boosting sales across the state. Now, one legislator is arguing that it’s time to make it even easier for Minnesotans to buy booze. But local stores managers worry that it will cut into their profits or put them out of business.
State Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Mary’s Point, has been working for the last four years to allow Minnesotans to buy wine and beer with an alcohol content of greater than 3.2% at grocery stores and convenience stores.
Last November, Minnesota became the last state to limit the alcohol content of beer sold in convenience and grocery stores. Currently, four states bar beer sales altogether in convenience stores while 11 bar wine sales.
Subsequently Heineken and Corona announced that they would leave the 3.2 beer market. Beer sales in grocery and convenience stores have fallen significantly since Sunday liquor sales began, and Housley said that the exit of two brewers would further hurt business.
In an interview with MPR News, Housley portrayed her bill as a common sense update to an antiquated state law. It’s won backing from both Republicans and Democrats, with Senate Minority leader Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, signing on as a co-sponsor.
“People want to go on when they’re buying their groceries and just be able to pick up their bottle of wine and check out right there at the same checkout,” she said last month. ”It’s time to update our Prohibition-era laws to reflect 2019.”
According to a study cited by the Minnesota Grocers Association and Minnesota Marketplace Alcohol Alliance, 76% of Minnesotans want the law repealed. However, many legislators remain skeptical, along with groups like the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association.
Brian Whitt, operations manager for the city of Northfield’s Liquor Store, expressed deep concern that the measure is unnecessary and could make it easier for people under the age of 21 to acquire alcohol.
“This is just a push to have beer and wine on the same shelf as food where families may be looking around,” he said. “I don’t agree with that. When you make full strength alcohol very accessible, you start running the risk of things getting out of control.”
Whitt also pointed out that under state law, grocery stores can sell full strength alcohol so long as they have a separate entrance and controlled access. Across the state, more than 150 alcohol stores are affiliated with grocery stores, including HyVee Wine and Spirits and Fareway Spirits & More in Faribault.
State Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, also said he couldn’t support the change. Lippert said he doesn’t see anything wrong with the current law, and worries that the proposal could hurt municipal liquor stores, which many cities use to help fund basic public services. In Rice County, Northfield and Lonsdale have municipal liquor stores.
Shannon Dudley, works as manager at Faribault’s Carriage House Liquor, the kind of small, independent liquor that could be hurt most by the law. She said if the law changes, liquor stores would need to rely even more heavily than before on specialty liquor sales.
Rep. Laurie Halverson, an Eagan DFLer who chairs the House commerce committee, has also expressed skepticism. Halverson says she’s deeply concerned about the impact the bill would have on small liquor stores.
Gov. Tim Walz hasn’t yet taken a clear position on the issue, but recently said it’s an issue that could be tackled this session. Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, said he’s also undecided but expects the legislature to hold hearings and looks forward to the hearing both sides of the issue.