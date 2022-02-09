When war veteran Paul Kluge attended his high school mini-reunion in northwest Wisconsin last summer, he was surprised when nearly everyone already had a copy of his book.
That's the power of the internet.
This month, Kluge will read excerpts and tell stories at two Northfield book talks focused on his self-published historical novel "Weeds of War: Those Who Bled at Dien Bien Phu."
Kluge, who retired and moved to Northfield in 2012, said he still felt anguish remembering the 18 months he spent in Vietnam serving in the infantry brigade in military intelligence.
"That war was burning a hole in my gut all those years," Kluge said. "During the pandemic, I had time to deal with the angst I carried, and the war I did not understand. "
Fueled by a fascination about Vietnam's complicated history, Kluge buried himself in research before deciding not to base his novel on the Vietnam War, in which he served from 1966-68, but around the previous conflict the French-Indochina War.
What was the significance of Dien Bien Phu, a small mountain outpost on the Vietnamese border near Laos?
According to historical accounts, Ho Chi Minh’s Viet Minh forces decisively defeated the French at Dien Bien Phu, a French stronghold in northwest Vietnam, besieged by the Vietnamese communists for 57 days.
The Viet Minh victory at Dien Bien Phu signaled the end of French colonial influence in Indochina and cleared the way for the division of Vietnam along the 17th parallel at the conference of Geneva.
On May 7, after 57 days of siege, the French positions collapsed. Although the defeat brought an end to French colonial efforts in Indochina, the United States soon stepped up to fill the vacuum, increasing military aid to South Vietnam and sending the first U.S. military advisers to the country in 1959.
Kluge's debut novel tells the story of six young soldiers on both sides of the French-Indochina War. Unlike most books about war, his book honors the little people in war, Kluge explained, rather than diplomats, presidents or generals.
"This is a story of young soldiers, privates on both sides of the French-Indochina War," he said. Although he did not base any of the fictional characters on real people, he explained he enlisted his skills as a playwright to make the dialog realistic.
Kluge's written four plays, three of which were produced by theaters in Baron, Wis. and Shell Lake, Minn.
"Making the transition from writing plays to writing novels was a different ball game," he said. "I experimented, took local writing classes, joined a book group. I learned a lot, but I also disagreed along the way."
Kluge credits his niece Jill Loree for coaching him through the self-publishing experience.
"With her help, publishing was slick," he said.
Returning home to Wisconsin after Vietnam, Kluge said he worked as a corporate merchandise buyer, a warehouse manager and in human resources. Rather than retire in the Twin Cities, Kluge said he was interested in Northfield after reading Buzz McLaughlin's book "The Playwright's Process."
"I was also intrigued by the two colleges and the progressive spirit of Northfield," he said.
But the drumbeats of war continue across the page.
Kluge said he's already planning to write two more books in the French-Indochina War series, making his perspective on the human condition into a trilogy.