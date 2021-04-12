A promising Knowledge Bowl season was cut short last year for Northfield High School last spring following the onset of COVID-19.
This year, even with the continuation of COVID-19 restrictions, a group of five students — Julian Brunelle, Piper Mohring, Grace Casson, James Shuffleton and Owen Riley — captured the school's first Knowledge Bowl state championship since 1989 and avenged the possible loss of statewide recognition during the 2019-20 school year. Northfield High School also sent a second team to state this year. That five-person roster — Saxon Egge, Wyatt Barber, Collin Thomas-Green, Andrew Ryden and Max Casson — finished 18th.
Knowledge Bowl participants say the championship, awarded Friday, April 9, is especially notable because of the larger schools the Raiders competed against for the title. This year, events mainly took place on the online platform Discord.
“They are really doing it a lot more than we are able to,” Coach Michelle Sonnega said of the practice schedule for larger schools.
Knowledge Bowl competitions are considered interdisciplinary academic contests for seventh through 12th grade students and include written and oral rounds. Questions relate to typical learning topics of secondary educational programs and are intended to test students’ problem-solving, critical thinking and recall skills. More than 800 teams from 290 Minnesota school districts participate in senior high Knowledge Bowl competitions every year. At the end of each season, teams compete in sub-region and region tournaments, with 48 teams advancing to the State Knowledge Bowl meet.
This year, the two Northfield High School state-qualifying teams placed first and third in regional competition.
"The competitions are organized: There is a written round the students play as a team," Sonnega noted. "This establishes a base score heading into three oral rounds where they are asked questions. The first team to buzz in gets to answer within 15 seconds. Oftentimes, in order to do well, they have to anticipate what the question is asking before it has even been finished."
The process
Sonnega noted Northfield High School competes against at least 40 schools who combine to have more than 100 teams. In Northfield, eight teams compete.
Shuffleton noted practices begin at the beginning of November, and NHS teams are formed based on player strengths during the first few weeks. Mohring added those two factors typically correlate: Younger students tend to be weaker players based on their relative inexperience at the high school level. She said a strong group of freshmen this year, however, could foreshadow continued success.
Sonnega, who has been a Knowledge Bowl coach for approximately five years, notices the confidence members leave the program with and the skills they master through competition, including goal setting, and how to win gracefully while handling the inevitable disappointment losses bring. Also, team members learn how to work effectively together in a group while healthily disagreeing with each other and explaining their viewpoints.
“There are a lot of amazing lifelong implications that develop because of that,” Sonnega said.
Brunelle said he has seen those skills develop first-hand.
“We certainly got better at working as a team,” he said of the process this year.
Mohring noted team members put much more effort this year into strengthening their areas of knowledge and deciphering the topics they needed to study. Though Knowledge Bowl question-makers don’t provide teams with a specific list of questions they plan to ask, Mohring said many team members have been playing for so long that they have a good idea of what they will need to answer.
To Sonnega, one of the most impressive aspects of the team’s performance this season was its ability to seamlessly adjust to unprecedented changes during the pandemic while never becoming angry or frustrated.
“I am so proud of them,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what they can do in the future.”