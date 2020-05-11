Northfield police recommend residents lock their vehicles and homes after numerous reported incidents of vehicle and home break-ins over the last several weeks.
Police state in a press release that a suspect on May 2 entered at least four unlocked homes in succession.
"In response, police sent an Everbridge Alert to the affected area of the city," police stated. "There were no injuries related to the incidents. Police have identified a suspect and are seeking charges."
Police advise people not leave valuables in vehicles, and store items placed in vehicles out of sight. They also recommend locking unattended vehicles, home and apartment doors and windows, making sure overhead garage doors are closed/locked, and locking walk-in doors to garages. They note many burglaries occur when suspects enter unlocked garages to look for items to steal.
Police recommended anyone observing suspicious people immediately report them to the department by calling 507-645-4475 or by dialing 911.
"Remember that some suspects target homes during daytime hours, checking doors, or knocking at doors and providing bogus excuses if someone answers the door," they state. "If no one answers, they enter, or attempt to enter the home looking for cash, jewelry, small electronics and/or prescription drugs."
Police state the crimes are mainly preventable and advised people speak to neighbors about their concerns.