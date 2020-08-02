A Northfield woman was killed Saturday morning after driving her car into a construction zone on Hwy 99 in Le Sueur County.
The car, driven by Michelle Dawn Burwell, 51, was westbound on Hwy. 99 in Montgomery Township when she drove through the construction zone and drove into a hole in the road, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Burwell was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said, an alcohol was cited as a factor in the crash.
Hwy. 99 east of Hwy. 13 closed June 30 after a culvert failed. The damage made that portion of Hwy. 99 unsafe for travel, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Montgomery Fire and Ambulance and the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office assisted on scene.