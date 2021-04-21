A Northfield woman who allegedly assaulted someone she knew with a glass vase during an argument last month has been charged with a felony in Rice County District Court.
Stacie Lynn LaClaire, 47, was charged earlier this month with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fifth-degree misdemeanor assault.
Court documents state LaClaire was charged after Northfield police officers responded to a disturbance the afternoon of March 11 at a Northfield motel.
Officers reportedly entered a room occupied by LaClaire, with a bed that had several drops of blood on the sheets. A glass vase near LaClaire was described as being “smeared” in blood. The alleged victim, who had sustained a head injury, was taken to the Northfield Hospital Emergency Department.
LaClaire allegedly admitted that she had thrown a jar of salsa at the alleged victim and struck him with a glass vase, injuring the back of his head.
LaClaire’s first appearance is scheduled for May 12.