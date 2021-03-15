Local food shelf directors say the pandemic has upended their normal client base and increased the need for services.
The pandemic's economic toll has been especially felt for people impacted by government stay-at-home orders, including bar and restaurant employees, and hotel worker, says Josh Ramaker, Rice County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership Coordinator, who works with food shelves throughout the county.
“There’s so much need right now,” he noted.
In Northfield, the Community Action Center established a satellite food shelf in the former Greenvale Park Elementary School building to ensure residents on the north side of the city had access to food. The food shelf was established last August after the Northfield City Council authorized $145,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act dollars to allow for the CAC to support approximately 3,750 families.
The federal funding has also helped establish “Truck to Trunk” drives in Rice and Steele counties, events providing dairy products, frozen meat, chicken, hot dogs, yogurt, cheese and produce to those in need. The first two Steele County events each provided enough food to serve 450 households. The final time, enough food for 1,200 households was distributed in just four hours.
“Support has been amazing both in monetary and food support,” Community Pathways of Steele County Executive Director Nancy Ness said.
“Removing a lot of the barriers has been nice,” added Ramaker.
In this, the 40th anniversary of Minnesota FoodShare — the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state — community organizations, businesses and faith communities are looking to help stock nearly 300 food shelves statewide, including six in Rice, Steele and Waseca counties.
Moe than $21.5 million dollars and over 7.4 million pounds of food shelf items were during its 2020 campaign, which runs each March. To date, Minnesota FoodShare has distributed over $18 million dollars from its FoodFund to March Campaign participating food shelves. FoodFund includes donations from corporations, individuals, foundations and businesses as well as donations resulting from an annual targeted March Campaign appeal.
A source of help
Community Pathways' Ness said the economic effects of the pandemic has hit people who'd never before dreamed they'd be food insecure.
That, she said, includes a local businessman and his prominent Steele County family who, due to the pandemic, had trouble affording food. Pathways staff helped ease the anxiety by telling the family that food shelf services were not a handout and instead a source of help. That reminder left the family with smiles on their faces and staff with an increased certainty that the pandemic is having an extraordinary impact on a broad spectrum of residents.
According to the hunger relief organization Feeding America, 42 million may be facing hunger due to the pandemic, including more than 13 million children. According to the organization, food banks nationwide distributed 6 billion meals to people facing hunger in the U.S. last year. An estimated 55% more people are now being served by food banks compared to before the pandemic.
“It’s a strange time,” Ness said.
One of Community Pathways of Steele County's programs seeing a substantial increase in use is its delivery program. Prior to COVID-19, approximately 64 households would be served fresh produce and other food items twice a month. Now, that number has grown to more than 100.
Ness spoke highly of the community’s generosity over the last 12 months. However, 2020 saw a precipitous drop in the number of people Pathways served. In 2019, 8,925 people received Pathways services. Last year, that number dropped to 6,397. Ness that attributed that drop to government stimulus packages, increases in unemployment compensation, and public apprehension in entering a physical store. Now, however, those trends are reportedly increasing once again, and Ness expects revenue levels to return to 2019 amounts this year, especially with vaccines now being rolled out. Families who are at least at 300% times the poverty level can shop at the food shelf. Pathways offers some pre-packaged and choice items but plans to switch to full in-person shopping once the pandemic ends.
Donations can be made at any time during store open hours. However, Pathways is encouraging monetary donations instead of giving food. Monetary donations reportedly allow for reduced-rate purchases for a variety of foods not otherwise available. In 2020, the cost-per-meal was reportedly 12 cents. Approximately 10 meals could be provided for a $1 donation.
“That’s a pretty amazing figure,” Ness noted.
‘We’re trying to get the word out’
To mark this month being Minnesota FoodShare Month, Owatonna Methodist Church church staff are placing buckets at the church and taking food shelf donations, sometimes on a drive-up basis. On March 29, a Holy Week blessing takes place from 7 a.m. to noon, an expanded time for people to donate. People can drop off food donations, a check or offerings.
The Rev. Lisa Vick, pastor at United Methodist Church in Owatonna, said it’s hard to tell whether donations have increased this year but hopes there has been a spike.
“There is so much of a need, so we’re trying to get the word out that there is more of a need this year,” she noted.
As the pandemic continues to deliver uncertainty to many, Vick is relying on a familiar Biblical passage, Matthew 25:35-40, as her motivation to help others through her ministry: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.”