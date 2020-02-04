Longtime community member, professor named 2020 Living Treasure

Arts and community have been integral parts of Mac Gimse’s citizenship since he moved to Dundas in 1971.
The longtime St. Olaf art professor and volunteer was recognized by the city of Northfield recently for his work, as he was named the 2020 Living Treasure award winner. Gimse, in a testament to his personality, did not credit himself.
“I have so much admiration and respect for every one of these people,” he said of the nine other people who have received the award. He added the community is full of people with talent, compassion and community spirit. He admitted being surprised that he was in that group, adding he is not on his own list of people he wants to nominate for the award.
“If there’s any award to it, it’s just the complete gratification for living in this community and leaving this community, coming home so enriched here and abroad,” he said. “I can’t believe it.”
Gimse has taught pottery at public schools and volunteered to run a St. Olaf summer art program. He estimated he has created 2,000 bronze pieces over the years and has carved stone, wood and anything else he could get his hands on.
Perhaps the most well-known of his art is featured in Dundas. His sculpture, a 24-foot stainless steel “Between Earth and Sky,” is alongside the old Archibald Mill in Dundas at the city’s Mill Towns Trail trailhead.
He crafted “A Stone of Hope” for Martin Luther King Jr. and designed the Dundas water tower. His piece, “Triumphant Crucifix,” was presented to the Vatican in 1987.
He volunteers through his church, Bethel Lutheran, and remains a St. Olaf professor emeritus of art. He has taught classes at Prairie Creek, the former Longfellow Elementary School, and served as the inaugural teaching artist for the Young Sculptor’s Program, a joint effort between Northfield High School and the Arts and Culture Commission. He had an exhibition late last month at Edina Community Lutheran Church, an event attended by some of his former St. Olaf students from the 1970s.
“Mac epitomizes all of the characteristics celebrated by this momentous award,” his nominators stated in a prepared statement. “A pillar of the liberal arts, Mac is not only an outstanding visual artist (sculptor) but also a poet, philosopher, art historian and compassionate man of faith and grace. Creativity feeds Mac’s soul, and his commitment to share it has led to teaching and engagement in the lives of our community youth as well as the hundreds, even thousands, of students he drew to his courses at St. Olaf College. His knowledge, energy, creativity and grand humor are infectious.”
Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell said his generations-long tenure of giving back to the community and investing in the lives of young people were factors in him receiving the award.
“It’s really a wonderful selection,” Pownell said.
She views the Living Treasure Award as a way to highlight the people in the community who are going extraordinary things.
Gimse’s journey includes academic, artistic achievement
Gimse, 84, was born in Minot, North Dakota, and was an extraordinarily gifted student. He was accepted into four Ivy League schools and decided to attend Columbia University on two academic scholarships.
Originally a pre-law student, Gimse eventually switched to a major focusing on history and philosophy.
He later moved to Minnesota to attend St. Olaf College after the college had begun The Great Conversation, a sequence of five courses that introduces the major epochs of Western civilization to students via great works of human achievement. He originally planned to enter the seminary.
By the end of the year, Gimse admitted he had become “hooked” on philosophy and Asian art and decided that was his passion. After that realization, he obtained a philosophy degree from Macalester College and applied for a one-year zen fellowship in Japan.
It was then that he met his wife, Jackie, who was then the dean of women students at Gustavus Adolphus College. He credits her for sparking his interest in taking art courses.
“She really saved my hide,” he said. “It was a passion after that. There was nothing I could do to stop. I had great teachers all along the way.”
“There are a lot of people who tell you it’s about what you do, but in art I start working on an idea and I have no clue when it’s the middle of the night. I have no way to know how to go to bed, I can’t wait to get up. It’s just buried in me.”
Jackie became the head counselor of the 9,000 female students at the University of Iowa in 1964, so Gimse moved to Iowa City, Iowa, and earned his Master of Fine Arts degree in studio art. After a stint as an art professor from 1967-1970 in Alberta, Canada, the young family, which by then included a daughter and adopted son, moved to a farm near Dennison. They purchased an abandoned former Dundas church in 1971, where they live today. He served as a St. Olaf professor from 1970-2001.
Gimse traveled the world numerous times as an artist, including on nine occasions to Spain, a five-month term in the Holy Land, Turkey, Morocco and Egypt and India, China and Japan.
To Gimse, his art is not only a reflection of the work he produces.
“My art is the window of my soul,” he said. “My poetry is a door through which I invite people to join me in my search for goodness in humankind.”